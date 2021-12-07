Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.12.2021
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
07.12.2021 | 11:29
Vow ASA: Vow bags USD 5.2 million cruise retrofit contract

Vow ASA ("Vow") has through its subsidiary Scanship been awarded a USD 5.2 million retrofit contract with one of the major cruise line companies.

Scanship has entered a USD 5.2 million turnkey contract for the supply and installation of its advanced wastewater purification systems onboard a cruise ship with the capacity to process all wastewater generated from 5000 people. The delivery of process equipment and onboard installation are scheduled to take place during 2022, partly in drydock and during regular cruise operations thereafter. When installed and operational, the cruise ship will meet the highest environmental standard at sea in line with the IMO Marpol MEPC 227(64) including chapter 4.2 with nutrient removal.

"We are very pleased to enter into this contract. It will be the fourth retrofit we are doing with this shipowner. It demonstrates a continuing high focus on environmental sustainability in a period where the industry is resuming their operations"; said CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.

The shipowner will be disclosed at a later stage.

For further queries, please contact:
Henrik Badin - CEO
Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented, and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


