Vow ASA: Vow bags USD 5.2 million cruise retrofit contract

Vow ASA ("Vow") has through its subsidiary Scanship been awarded a USD 5.2 million retrofit contract with one of the major cruise line companies.

Scanship has entered a USD 5.2 million turnkey contract for the supply and installation of its advanced wastewater purification systems onboard a cruise ship with the capacity to process all wastewater generated from 5000 people. The delivery of process equipment and onboard installation are scheduled to take place during 2022, partly in drydock and during regular cruise operations thereafter. When installed and operational, the cruise ship will meet the highest environmental standard at sea in line with the IMO Marpol MEPC 227(64) including chapter 4.2 with nutrient removal.

"We are very pleased to enter into this contract. It will be the fourth retrofit we are doing with this shipowner. It demonstrates a continuing high focus on environmental sustainability in a period where the industry is resuming their operations"; said CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.

The shipowner will be disclosed at a later stage.

