Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
06.12.21
10:30 Uhr
1,170 Euro
-0,060
-4,88 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2401,30012:15
1,2601,28012:35
PR Newswire
07.12.2021 | 11:33
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, December 7

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003452173

Issuer Name

FIRSTGROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-Dec-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-Dec-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached6.5220810.1151796.637260 49,558,060
Position of previous notification (if applicable)N/AN/AN/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB000345217348,698,0606.522081
Sub Total 8.A48,698,0606.522081

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Rights to recall lent shares860,0000.115179
Sub Total 8.B1860,0000.115179

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
abrdn plc
abrdn plcabrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited
abrdn plcIgnis Asset Management Limited
abrdn plcIgnis Investment Services Limited5.1568810.0000005.156881
abrdn plc
abrdn plcAberdeen Asset Management PLC
abrdn plcAberdeen Asset Investment Group Limited
abrdn plcAberdeen Asset Investments Limited
abrdn plc
abrdn plcabrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited
abrdn plcabrdn Investment Management Limited
abrdn plc
abrdn plcAberdeen Asset Management PLC
abrdn plcAberdeen Asset Managers Limited
abrdn plc
abrdn plcabrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited
abrdn plcabrdn Capital Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company's abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited ("aIHL") and Ignis Asset Management Limited (IAML), and held by the underlying investment management entity Ignis Investment Services Limited ("IISL"), increased above the notifiable threshold due to a change in the breakdown of voting rights of FirstGroup plc on 2 December 2021.

aIHL now effectively holds the delegated voting rights to 5.734081%, IAML now effectively holds and IISL now holds the delegated voting rights to 5.156881% of the shares in FirstGroup plc.

12. Date of Completion

06-Dec-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Aberdeen, United Kingdom

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DGTR") 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.3

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 7583 675724

FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.