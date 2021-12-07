Company Expands Executive Leadership Team to Further Enhance its Digital Risk Protection Market

CybelAngel, a global leader in digital risk protection, today announced the appointment of Jeff Gore as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This senior leadership addition will empower CybelAngel in accelerating company growth and enabling more enterprises to safeguard their critical assets, brand and reputation by providing the ability to detect and remediate external threats.

Gore is a proven and well-rounded Software as a Service (SaaS) sales leader responsible for delivering revenue objectives, building winning teams and shaping company cultures aligned towards consistent customer acquisition, while forging long standing business partnerships. Joining CybelAngel as CRO, Gore will align and oversee the company's entire sales market, managing all revenue generation processes to ensure CybelAngel delivers effective customer journeys and expands the market of digital risk protection.

"Digital transformation initiatives are accelerating at an unparalleled rate, creating enormous business opportunities for enterprises to innovate, compete and forge new frontiers," said Gore. "Joining CybelAngel at a pivotal time when digital risk protection is more important than ever before, I am looking forward to the opportunity to build and expand on creating a safe digital environment for organizations at a global scale."

Gore began his career with Stride Associates, dba Motion Recruitment Partners, where his early successes as an individual contributor earned the trajectory of key strategic roles to include Division Manager, Regional Sales Manager and Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales and Business Development, ultimately culminating in a CEO appointment to and for Stride Associates' Agency Businesses. Prior to joining CybelAngel, Gore served as Vice President (VP) of Sales and Business Development at Digital Immunity, CRO at Percussion Software and SVP of Global Sales and Business Development at Axceler where he scaled the company's Global GTM strategy towards predictable revenue acceleration and profitably. Additionally, Gore has invested and maintains active Advisory Roles within Curate Partners, Alignable and Repeat.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of Gartner naming CybelAngel as a "Best of Breed" solution in their Competitive Landscape: Digital Risk Protection Services report. Additionally, CybelAngel announced its selection as winner of the "Data Leak Detection Solution of the Year" award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program, further validating that the company is leading the space to protect critical data.

About CybelAngel

CybelAngel is the world-leading digital risk protection platform that detects and resolves external threats before they wreak havoc. Because more data is being shared, processed or stored outside the firewall on cloud services, open databases and connected devices, the digital risk to enterprises has never been greater. Organizations worldwide rely on CybelAngel to discover, monitor and resolve external threats across all layers of the Internet, keeping their critical assets, brand and reputation secure. To learn more, visit CybelAngel.com.

