MJ Harvest, Inc.: MJ Harvest's Country Cannabis Brand Sponsored the 3rd Annual Cowboy Cup Cannabis Show and Competition in Oklahoma

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. ("MJHI") (OTCQB:MJHI). MJHI's Country Cannabis brand was a gold sponsor at the 3rd annual Cowboy Cup Cannabis Show and Competition in Oklahoma on December 3rd - December 4th, 2021. The Cowboy Cup is a social event and cannabis competition where the state's best growers and processors vie for recognition of their products. The Cowboy Cup is attended by thousands of medical marijuana patients.

Country Cannabis is a recognized and respected medical marijuana brand in Oklahoma offered in over 1000 retail locations in the state. Sponsorship of the Cowboy Cup placed Country Cannabis at the entry to the event and attendees passed through the booth to gain access to the venue. The event took place at the legendary Tumbleweed Dance Hall and Concert Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. One of the premier cannabis networking events in Oklahoma, the Cowboy Cup includes hundreds of vendors, sponsors such as Country Cannabis, food, drinks, music, and a great atmosphere to promote the Country Cannabis Brand and affiliated brands, including Chronic, Weedsy, Sublime, BLVK and Native Nations.

Patrick Bilton, Chief Executive Officer of MJHI commented, "Our attendance at MJBIZCON in Las Vegas last month and our sponsorship of the Cowboy Cup reflects our continuing commitment to promoting our Country Cannabis and affiliated brands, including Chronic, Weedsy, Sublime, BLVK and Native Nations. We continue to pursue expansion opportunities beyond Oklahoma and look forward to supplementing our Brand offerings through new acquisitions and licensing agreements."

About MJ Harvest Inc.

MJHI cultivates, harvests, manufacture's and sells cannabis products through its growing relationship with PPK. PPK sells and markets cannabis flower and edibles throughout Oklahoma and through a joint venture relationship with the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe in Flandreau, South Dakota. MJHI currently owns 25% of PPK with options to acquire up to 100% of PPK at a future date.

MJHI also acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. MJHI launched www.procannagro.com to provide a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing outlet for the company's brands and technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. Although the forward- looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward- looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. No assurances are, or can be given, that we will develop further business or opportunities from hosting the event. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Legal Disclaimer : Third-party links are being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; they do not constitute an endorsement or an approval by MJHI of any of the products, services or opinions of the corporation or organization or individual. MJHI bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality or content of the external site or for that of subsequent links. Contact the external site for answers to questions regarding its content.

