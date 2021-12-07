KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods Now Available for Home Delivery Across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that its frozen plant-based comfort foods are now available for online purchase and home delivery across Canada through Vejii, a plant-based online marketplace. Online orders may now be made through the shopvejii.com platform by consumers in all Provinces in Canada.

Komo's frozen plant-based have been well received by consumers through its direct-to-consumer platform which launched for consumers in Metro Vancouver in March 2021. To date, through a third party application called Yotpo, consumers have left 190 reviews, with over 160 five out of five star reviews. Now consumers across Canada will be able to try Komo's delicious products for the first time.

"We are so pleased that people across Canada can now order Komo plant-based comfort foods," says Komo CEO, William White. "The Vejii platform is a one-stop shop for vegan products and is a great channel for consumers looking for delicious plant-based comfort food to discover the Komo brand."

Komo continues to pursue a retail expansion throughout Canada with plans to launch in the United States in early 2022.

About Vejii Holdings Inc.

Vejii Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Kelowna B.C. and is operating its online marketplace ShopVejii.com in both Canada and the US, along with online vegan grocer VeganEssentials.com. Vejii Holdings Ltd. is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of plant-based and sustainable living products in one place. Vejii leverages its logistics infrastructure, distribution networks technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs and AI to support its vendors and improve our overall customer experience.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also offers ready-to-eat meals through Uber Eats in Metro Vancouver.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

