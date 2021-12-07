CB Scientific, Inc. Executes Manufacturing Letter of Intent with Shenzhen Pump Medical System Co., Ltd.

Partnership to provide high volume manufacturing capability and facilitate obtaining requisite government approvals

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company") announced Shenzhen Pump Medical System Co., Ltd. (SPMS), a leading Chinese developer, manufacturer, and distributor of medical equipment and devices focusing on cardiovascular diagnostic systems, has issued a formal Letter of Intent to manufacture the Company's products targeting key Southeast Asia markets including China, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore.

"This critical collaboration is indispensable, not only by establishing a prominent local manufacturing relationship in the region, but also in terms of securing validation from the U.S. Food and Federal Drug Administration (FDA), and seeking approval by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), previously the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), which is the institution responsible for pharmaceuticals and medical device regulations in China," said Charles Martin, Chief Executive Officer of CBSC. "Beyond the obvious manufacturing and regulatory approval advantages gained through this valuable relationship, the cooperative alliance will also provide multiple gateways directly into existing distribution channels throughout the region once we commence full-rate production."

As additional new developments occur, CB Scientific, Inc. plans to make timely announcements through press releases and regulatory filings to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed.

About CB Scientific, Inc.

CB Scientific, Inc., through its domestic and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Company Contact Information:

Telephone: (888) 225-0870

Email: General Inquiries: info@cbscientificinc.com

Investor Inquiries: Robert Hesse - dorchco.bh@gmail.com

Follow CBSC: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Newsletter

This information disclosure may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions, and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties.

