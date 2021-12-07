InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.: InsuraGuest Partners with Tokeet

A Vacation Rental Management Software Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, announce it has signed a vendor partnership agreement and strategic alliance with Tokeet, Inc.(Tokeet) vacation rental management software company.

InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability supplemental coverages, which include the only true no-fault primary medical coverage in the short-term rental sector, will soon be able to be purchased by users of Tokeet, including their 40,000 professional hosts and property management companies, which created over 100 million nights stayed last year, and is one of Airbnb's top suppliers.

Once in use, the Hosts will use InsuraGuest's supplemental insurance coverages before making a claim on their current homeowner/commercial tenant policy, within the policy limits.



"Tokeet prides itself on being one of the most integrated rental management platforms on the market. We have built an ecosystem of the best partners in this industry. Therefore, we are so excited to announce our new partnership with InsuraGuest." said Kwesi Steele, CEO of Tokeet. "InsuraGuest's supplemental insurance products, especially their primary no-fault medical coverage, will protect our hosts from claims made by their guests. Protection that could reduce their overall premiums on their current insurance policy."

Reed Write, President of InsuraGuest Technologies, stated," Tokeet is one of the oldest and largest vacation rental management software companies in the sector today, with online travel agency that include Airbnb, VRBO, and Booking.com. Our alliance with them will not only help InsuraGuest protect more vacation rental nights, guests, and hosts, but it will create tremendous shareholder value too."

Short-Term Rental Operators

The short-term rental entity automatically attaches the InsuraGuest coverage to each reservation, which activates the coverage at check-in and de-activates it upon check-out.

About Tokeet

Tokeet is a software company focused on the short-term rental market. Tokeet's mission is to empower anyone to launch, run and scale a successful short-term rental management business. Toket aims to provide the tools needed to start and grow a rental business, while making it cost effective for property managers of every level.

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSX.V: ISGI) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to automatically attach its short-term rental insurance products to vacation rental and hotel reservations.

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

