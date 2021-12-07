Hard Seltzer Market Size Worth $49.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hard seltzer market size is expected to reach USD 49.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 31.4% from 2021 to 2028. Shifting consumer preference for low alcohol content beverages especially among millennials and the working-class population is expected to be a key factor contributing to the growth of the market.

Hard seltzers are gaining popularity as low-calorie and low-sugar alternative alcoholic drinks to traditional alcoholic beverages among the health-conscious demographics across the world. Hard seltzer flavors such as citrus and other fruity flavors are gaining rapid traction among consumers. The rising adoption of new flavors among consumers is likely to provide opportunities to the players operating in this market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The hard seltzer with 1.0% to 4.9% ABV content is projected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for low-alcoholic beverages among millennials and Gen Z

The on-trade channel segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 34.0% from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising demand for it instead of beer and cocktails in pubs and bars

The Rest of the World (RoW) is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China , Australia , New Zealand , India , and UAE among others are expected to see a rapid surge in the consumption of hard seltzer.

Read 75 page market research report, "Hard Seltzer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By ABV Content (1.0% to 4.9%, 5.0% to 6.9%), By Distribution Channel (Off-trade, On-trade), By Region (North America, Europe, ROW), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

For instance, in March 2021 Stewarts Enterprises launched Stewart's Spiked Seltzer, a line of low-calorie hard seltzers in three flavors: Root Beer, Orange Cream, and Black Cherry, to expand in the northeast U.S. Hard seltzer with 5.0% to 6.9% ABV content held the largest segment share in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The high consumption and wide availability of hard seltzer of this category, especially in the North American region, are driving the growth of this segment.

The off-trade segment contributed a majority of the share to become a larger division in the global revenue in 2020. The increasing availability of such products at Walmart, Target, Costco, and Tesco among others has helped in driving the sale of hard seltzer through the off-trade channel. Further, the closure of the on-trade channel due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has also boosted sales through the off-trade channel.

The market is consolidated in the U.S. with a major share occupied by Mark Anthony Brands International and The Boston Beer Company. However, it is fragmented in other regions/countries owing to the presence of a large number of players including Mark Anthony Brands International, Anheuser-Busch InBev, The Coca Cola Company, Diageo plc, Heineken N.V., and Constellation Brands, Inc. among others.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hard seltzer market on the basis of ABV content, distribution channel, and region:

Hard Seltzer ABV Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

1.0% to 4.9%



5.0% to 6.9%



Others

Hard Seltzer Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Off-trade



On-trade

Hard Seltzer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Netherlands





Ireland



Rest of the World (RoW)



Australia





China





New Zealand

List of Key Players of Hard Seltzer Market

Mark Anthony Brands International

Anheuser-Busch InBev

The Coca Cola Company

Diageo plc

Heineken N.V.

The Boston Beer Company

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Kopparberg.

