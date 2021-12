As of December 21, 2021, the following warrants issued by Nordea Bank Abp will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BULL EU UTMOBE SE0009158504 BULL SE UTDMOM SE0007130398 BULL SE UTDMO1 SE0011416163 The last day of trading will be December 21, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.