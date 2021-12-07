beqom, a provider of cloud-based compensation management software, has announced the opening of a new office on Park Avenue in New York City, to support steady growth in the region.

"With our expanding customer base in the greater New York metropolitan area and New England, including a rapidly growing financial services clientele, we added this new space to accommodate the beqom team that is supporting our US growth and ensuring happy customers," says Vismay Gada, beqom Head of North America and Global Financial Services. The new location, at 381 Park Avenue South, will be staffed with service, support, and sales personnel.

beqom provides a cloud-based total compensation management solution that unifies compensation and incentive processes into one single platform. The company supports some of the world's largest and most innovative global enterprises in a range of industries, including PepsiCo, DHL, JM Family, and Golub Capital. beqom's fully configurable solution integrates seamlessly into core HR suites, combining key processes to manage salary, bonus, LTI, and sales incentives in a transparent, fair, and compliant environment.

beqom has been providing a world class compensation management solution since 2009. In 2021 the company was awarded the rating of 2021 Top Compensation Management Software by SelectSoftware Reviews (SSR) and named to the Constellation ShortList for Compensation Management.

