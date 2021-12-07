ICON continues to be recognised by peers, employees, and organisations around the globe

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organisations, is proud to announce it was named the "Best Contract Research Organisation" of 2021 during the 17th Annual Scrip Awards ceremony on 2 December.

Presented by Pharma Intelligence, a premier source of information for the global pharmaceutical and biomedical industry, the Best Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Award acknowledges the critical role that CROs play in drug development. ICON was selected as winner of this top award by a distinguished panel of life science industry executives for the capabilities and strengths the company offers to partners, the ability to deliver results and exceed sponsor expectations, innovations, improving quality of data, timelines, and transparency, and streamlining data collection and reporting.

"It is an honour to be recognised as the Best CRO at this year's Scrip Awards," said ICON CEO Steve Cutler. "All the credit in earning this prestigious award belongs to our employees who are passionate and committed to improving and saving lives. This recognition reflects that their vital work is appreciated by customers and held in high esteem throughout the industry. We join our global team in celebrating this achievement."

ICON previously won the SCRIP Best CRO Award in 2019 and 2017. This latest recognition as the Best Contract Research Organisation continues ICON's winning streak of awards and accolades this year.

It comes on the heels of ICON being named one of the World's Best Employers for 2021 by global media company Forbes. This recognition is based entirely on employees' on-the-job experiences and firsthand feedback.

Forbes well-known and respected for its business lists and rankings teamed with market research company Statista to identify the companies most liked by employees for its annual ranking of the world's best employers. ICON represented the only CRO to make the list in a crowded field of more than 30 companies in the Drugs and Biotechnology category.

Earlier in the year, ICON was also ranked in Forbes' list of 2021 Best Employers for Diversity. In compiling this list, 50,000 U.S. employees working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees participated in an anonymous survey. ICON was recognised based on evaluations from its employees on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as general workplace diversity.

In November, ICON was named the Best Irish Company in France by the France Ireland Chamber of Commerce and NetworkIrlande as part of their annual Ireland France Business Awards. This business award is recognition of ICON's commitment to growth in the French market, its CSR, sustainability and employee engagement and retention strategies. ICON has operated in France for more than 22 years, conducting multi-country clinical studies and other services across various therapeutic areas on behalf of customers. The acquisition of PRA Health Sciences by ICON in 2021 has almost doubled ICON's workforce in France.

In October, ICON was named Clinical Research Company of the Year in PharmaTimes' Clinical Researcher of the Year 2021 Americas competition. Several ICON employees were also recognised with awards in both individual and team categories from amongst a crowded field of industry leaders. ICON also had an impressive showing in Pharma Times' International Clinical Researcher of the Year 2021 competition with employees earning wins in numerous categories. These rigorous, real-world challenges attract entrants from all over the world.

In April, ICON scored wins in multiple categories in the 2021 CRO Leadership Awards from Life Science Leader magazine. ICON received 2021 CRO Leadership Awards in the five categories, each further divided into three groups Big Pharma, Small Pharma, and Overall. In two categories, ICON earned awards in both the Big Pharma and Overall groups. Life Science Leader partners with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to determine the award recipients, assessing 60 contract research organisations on over 20 performance metrics in ISR's annual CRO Quality Benchmarking survey.

A full list of ICON's industry awards can be viewed at www.iconplc.com/awards.

About ICON plc

ICON is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON operates from 136 locations in 46 countries and has approximately 37,960 employees as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.iconplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005249/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Laurie Hurst

Sr Director, Public Relations Communications, ICON plc

+1 919-274-3189

Laurie.Hurst@iconplc.com

Weber Shandwick (PR adviser)

Lisa Henry (GMT time zone)

+447785 458203

lhenry@webershandwick.com