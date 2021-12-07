Partnership is already enabling Babylon to accelerate development of artificial intelligence-enhanced capabilities and its digital-first personalized care

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) ("Babylon") -- a world leading company re-engineering how people engage with their health at every step of the care continuum -- and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) ("Palantir"), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise -- today outlined the substantial progress they have made in a new partnership designed to deliver a revolution in the use of data to improve clinical delivery and care for Babylon's members in the US healthcare marketplace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005311/en/

The partnership, which began earlier this year, has seen Babylon utilize Palantir's Foundry platform to enable the acceleration in the delivery of its digital-first personalized care through the integration of its Health Graph, which represents a 360-degree view of its members' health and wellbeing.

"In an industry that has been built around incomplete, siloed and unstructured data," said Dr. Ali Parsa, CEO of Babylon, "our partnership with Palantir is enabling us to bring a more integrated and intelligent approach to better understand a person's holistic health and predict their potential future development. This is central to the delivery of better patient outcomes and a better overall experience. We hope that through this rapid transition to using Foundry as a powerful foundation for managing data, we can build one of the most advanced healthcare data platforms in the world, which will ultimately enable us to improve clinical operations and drive the effective delivery of healthcare."

In less than two months, the Palantir Foundry platform provided Babylon with a rapid development environment to integrate over 100 Babylon data sources, resulting in over 80 billion data points and enabling the organization to accelerate its AI-enhanced capabilities through real time consumption of its Health Graph.

"Babylon's digital-first and security-focused approach to healthcare is one of the most innovative in the world," said Shyam Sankar, Chief Operating Officer of Palantir Technologies. "Foundry is trusted by healthcare institutions around the world public and private to serve as the operating system for clinical research, vaccine management, pharmaceuticals, and more. We are proud to work with Babylon on their mission to broadly deliver high-quality, personalized healthcare."

As the partnership evolves, Babylon will continue to leverage Foundry in its focus on expanding the capabilities of the Babylon Health Graph, with the mission to revolutionize the actionability of healthcare data spanning a multitude of health services, devices, and legacy records sources. The goal is to support Babylon's consenting members with the insights with which to better understand their health and allow them to engage at every step of the healthcare continuum.

Steve Davis, Babylon's Chief Technology Officer added, "We believe that our platform approach to powering our products and services, supported by world-class software such as Palantir Foundry, allows us to advance our responsible integration of data and enable the rapid development of our AI-enhanced capabilities to deliver something truly exceptional. The combination of our Health Graph with the Palantir Foundry platform will allow us to produce a more complete, 360-degree view of our members and further enhance the interactions members have with our clinical teams."

To date, the partnership has created over 10 workflows with well over 100 engineers and scientists across Babylon engaged in driving rapid development across its AI services landscape.

About Babylon

Babylon is one of the world's fastest growing digital healthcare companies whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every person on Earth.

Babylon is re-engineering how people engage with their care at every step of the healthcare continuum. By flipping the model from reactive sick care to proactive healthcare through the devices people already own, it offers 24 million people globally ongoing, always-on care. Babylon has already shown that in environments as diverse as the developed UK or developing Rwanda, urban New York or rural Missouri, for children on Medicaid, or the elderly on Medicare, it is possible to achieve its mission by leveraging its highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Babylon's technology and clinical services is supporting a global patient network across 15 countries, with 15 languages available. And through a combination of its value-based care model, Babylon 360, and its work in primary care through NHS GP at Hand, Babylon will manage an estimated 350k lives globally by 2022. In the first half of 2021 alone, Babylon helped a patient every 5 seconds, with approximately 1.7 million AI interactions and 1.3 million consultations. Importantly, this was achieved with more than a 95% user retention rate and 5-star rating from circa 90% of our users.

Babylon is working with governments, health providers and insurers across the globe in order to provide them with a new infrastructure that partners can use to deliver high-quality healthcare with lower costs and better outcomes. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys operating systems for the modern enterprise. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com.

Who dares, wins.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's and Babylon's expectations regarding our partnership and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in Palantir's and Babylon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made from time to time. Except as required by law, neither Palantir nor Babylon undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005311/en/

Contacts:

Adam Davison

press@babylonhealth.com