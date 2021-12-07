FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: Frontier Airlines Signs Agreement with FLYHT

CALGARY, AB and DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced an agreement with Frontier Airlines (ULCC) ("Frontier") to equip Frontier's near-term deliveries of A320 and A321 aircraft with FLYHT's AFIRS solution, enabling Frontier to optimize its over water routes. By gaining access to real-time fleet information through FLYHT's solutions, Frontier aims to improve operational efficiencies in both flight and ground operations, including reducing flying time and the associated fuel burn, while enhancing customer satisfaction.

Ben Dwyer, Director Flight Ops Standards & QA at Frontier, stated, "Frontier's partnership with FLYHT is another key step in our effort to reduce our carbon footprint by decreasing fuel consumption and further our position as America's Greenest Airline. The real-time aircraft data that comes from FLYHT's AFIRS family of products will also enhance communications with our flight crews as well as the customer experience by reducing flying time. We selected FLYHT after an extensive search of all available solutions in the marketplace."

Derek Taylor, VP Sales and Marketing of FLYHT, added, "The addition of Frontier, a well-regarded airline, to our family of customers expands our client roster to more than 85 airlines globally. The operations at Frontier are an area in which we have a lot of experience, and the entrepreneurial nature of Frontier fits well with FLYHT's agile problem-solving culture for both airborne hardware and day of operations intelligence systems. We look forward to expanding our service offerings with Frontier and are thrilled to have a customer in the hometown of our U.S. office in Littleton, Colorado. Our team there will be working closely with the great people at Frontier in making the most of all of our solutions."

This initial order is valued at USD $680,000.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT's patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming, AFIRS Edge, a state-of-the-art 5G WQAR and satellite data communications device, and TAMDAR and the FLYHT-WVSS-II, which deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.

About Frontier Airlines

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Frontier operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. serving approximately 120 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated/projected revenues and related matters. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: global economic conditions; industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

