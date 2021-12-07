Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MS8X ISIN: US9170031051 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.12.2021 | 13:08
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Resgreen Group International, Inc.: Resgreen Group Announces Shift to New Hong Kong Based Parts Supplier To Reduce Assembly Times and Production Costs for Flagship AGV, PullBuddy

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the shift to a new Hong Kong based parts supplier to reduce assembly times, decrease production costs, and assist in circumventing supply chain issues for the flagship AGV, PullBuddy.

"In developing a relationship with our new parts supplier, RGGI is focused on reducing assembly times on our material handling vehicles and decreasing production costs. Reducing our lead time on deliverable products serves a significant and highly valued benefit for customers." said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. "RGGI is making every effort to circumvent these issues in order to satisfy client needs for a cost-effective product delivered in a reasonable time frame. That is extremely important in today's atmosphere and a concern that has been expressed as supply chain issues persist."

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com.

Contact:
Sarah Carlson
scarlson@companystorytellers.com

Contact:
Resgreen Group International, Inc.
Parsh Patel, President and CEO
Phone: 586.265.2376
Email: info@resgreengroup.com

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676206/Resgreen-Group-Announces-Shift-to-New-Hong-Kong-Based-Parts-Supplier-To-Reduce-Assembly-Times-and-Production-Costs-for-Flagship-AGV-PullBuddy

RESGREEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.