Resgreen Group International, Inc.: Resgreen Group Announces Shift to New Hong Kong Based Parts Supplier To Reduce Assembly Times and Production Costs for Flagship AGV, PullBuddy

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the shift to a new Hong Kong based parts supplier to reduce assembly times, decrease production costs, and assist in circumventing supply chain issues for the flagship AGV, PullBuddy.

"In developing a relationship with our new parts supplier, RGGI is focused on reducing assembly times on our material handling vehicles and decreasing production costs. Reducing our lead time on deliverable products serves a significant and highly valued benefit for customers." said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. "RGGI is making every effort to circumvent these issues in order to satisfy client needs for a cost-effective product delivered in a reasonable time frame. That is extremely important in today's atmosphere and a concern that has been expressed as supply chain issues persist."

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com .

