OrderEase: Independent Retailers Can Now Offer Endless Aisle Easily & Cost-Effectively

One of the biggest challenges independent dealers are having is managing inventory including catalogs, pricing, and maintenance in a timely fashion. The other challenge many dealers have is using a POS system much too complex for their business at a significant upfront and ongoing cost. This partnership is positioned to help alleviate both of these challenges. "Independent retailers coming up against end-of-life or significant upgrade requirement situations with their current POS systems, are left to find a replacement in a world where there are so many options," explains Preu. "By adopting KCS Trader POS - a quick-implementing, POS system with enhanced accounting functionality - independent retailers can now future-proof their business and begin to compete against Tier 1 retailers."

The modern POS then becomes a key integration point with OrderEase technology. Until now, independent retailer POS systems didn't have the ability to pull in supplier data - everything was manually keyed in. Patterson further elaborates, "This allows for better access to available inventory, better in-store, and online experience, and providing retailers with supplier fulfillment eCommerce capabilities (endless aisle) to address the demands of today's consumers."

"OrderEase connects disparate systems and as a hub, opens up the opportunity to directly connect with vendor data, allowing retailers to access and pull supplier product information into their POS and eCommerce systems, as well as digitally place orders into their supplier systems straight from their POS," Patterson describes. "The bottom line is that regardless of the systems used, the systems need to be connected to eliminate information latency. Aggregating data from all systems can help deliver the best customer experience possible. This modern solution meets the needs of small to medium enterprises with a wide range of innovative features. It makes costing, product information updates, and adding new products a digital transaction. Retailers who leverage this technology partnership will also enjoy endless aisle capabilities with accurate product information, pricing, and inventory directly from the supplier."

The timing of the partnership comes at an opportune time. The sudden onset of change was a wake-up call because it exposed weaknesses in the ability to manage supply chains. Any weak links in the supply chain will be realized by customers. "Volatile building material markets for pricing and supply has increased intensity for retailers to keep up with maintaining their POS systems. Now, retailers will finally be able to access real-time pricing and inventory straight into their POS and eCommerce systems," states Preu. "With KCS and OrderEase experience in North American LBM, this industry will become one step closer to a fully integrated wholesale ecosystem."

