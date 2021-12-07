Company recognized for its strong professional expertise, execution excellence, and portfolio of proprietary offerings for healthcare analytics

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has been recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender in healthcare analytics services, according to Everest Group's Healthcare Analytics Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. The recognition marks the first year that SoftServe has participated in Everest Group's annual assessment of the healthcare analytics services marketplace.

"Our positioning as a Major Contender in Healthcare Analytics is a validation of our strong healthcare domain and technology expertise and of our ability to accelerate business outcomes across the healthcare landscape," said Adam Gabrault, Executive Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences at SoftServe. "We are thankful to our customers for their partnership and will continue on our unwavering commitment to delivering value to our healthcare clients as a trusted adviser and technology partner that enables them to keep their data-driven decision making in sync with evolving demands of the healthcare ecosystem."

The Healthcare Analytics Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 focuses on the market trends for healthcare analytics services and provides a comparative assessment of 25 service and technology providers based on such factors as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost. The assessment is based on Everest Group's annual RFI process for the calendar year 2021 and includes interactions with leading service providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the healthcare analytics services market.

SoftServe was positioned as a Major Contender due to its strong execution capabilities across the analytics value chain and a good mix of platforms spanning the entire analytics space from data management to advanced analytics. Everest Group also mentions SoftServe's investments in strengthening professional expertise through SoftServe University, professional certifications, and a dedicated Center of Excellence. The report also highlights clients' acknowledgment of SoftServe's delivery excellence and the quality of its talent as its major strengths.

"Analytics has emerged as a secular theme for healthcare enterprises, as they make their shift towards value-based care, a better stakeholder experience, and improved quality of care. Enterprises are now using it for improved financial and care outcomes, as well as for operational efficiency," said Chunky Satija, Practice Director at Everest Group. "SoftServe, with its investments in building platforms and accelerators such as Human360º platform and Patient Leakage Analytics is well-positioned to assist enterprises in their analytics journey. Its IP-led portfolio of offerings, accompanied by strong execution capabilities and quality of talent has enabled it to be positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Healthcare Analytics Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022."

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

