Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Cell Impact AB (635/21)

With effect from December 09, 2021, the subscription rights in Cell Impact AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 20, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CI TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017133523 Order book ID: 242661 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 09, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Cell Impact AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CI BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017133531 Order book ID: 242662 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB