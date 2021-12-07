Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JN96 ISIN: SE0005003217 Ticker-Symbol: ICL 
Tradegate
07.12.21
12:34 Uhr
3,052 Euro
+0,370
+13,80 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELL IMPACT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELL IMPACT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9803,02414:03
2,9863,01814:03
GlobeNewswire
07.12.2021 | 13:17
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Cell Impact AB (635/21)

With effect from December 09, 2021, the subscription rights in Cell Impact AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 20, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CI TR B                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017133523              
Order book ID:  242661                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 09, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Cell Impact
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CI BTA B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017133531              
Order book ID:  242662                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
CELL IMPACT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.