Vulcan Industries Plc - Equity Issue and Directors' dealings

7 December 2021
Equity Issue
Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of GBP 383,050 (gross) from existing investors through the issue of 15,803,125 new ordinary shares at 1.6p per share and 8,680,000 new ordinary shares at 1.5p per share (the 'Placing Shares') under this equity issue.
The Company will use the proceeds from the equity issue for general working capital purposes.
In addition, in settlement of professional fees of GBP 249,300 the Company has issued 9,656,250 new ordinary shares at 1.6p per share and 6,320,000 new ordinary shares at 1.5p per share (the 'Fee Shares').
Directors' Dealings
Pursuant to the announcement on 8 September 2021 in respect of board changes, certain directors have agreed to convert outstanding fees into ordinary shares in the Company at 2p per share. Their names and the details of their shareholdings are set out below:
Director
Fees
Number of shares issued
Total shareholding as a % of total issued share capital
John Maxwell
£63,235
3,161,750
1.62%
Kieran Vaughan
£29,500
1,475,000
0.38%
Admission
Application has been made for the 24,483,125 Placing Shares, 15,976,250 Fee Shares and 4,636,750 Directors' Shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur at 8:00am on or around 14 December 2021.
Total Voting Rights
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 389,991,285 ordinary shares of £0.0004 each, with each share carrying the right to one vote.
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The above figure of 389,991,285 may therefore be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or of a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts
Vulcan Industries plc
Via Vox Markets
Ian Tordoff, Chairman
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
+44 7876 888 011
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations)
vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk
Kat Perez
+44 7881 622 830
Paul Cornelius
+ 44 7866 384 707
About Vulcan
Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing, and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
John Maxwell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vulcan Industries plc
b)
LEI
213800DVP6NKMCZ9SL47
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.0004 each
Identification code
GB00BKMDX634
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allotment of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
2p
3,161,750
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
n/a
- Price
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
6 December 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Kieran Vaughan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vulcan Industries plc
b)
LEI
213800DVP6NKMCZ9SL47
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
