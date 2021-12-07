First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S

Re-Match Holding A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 23 December 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Re-Match Holding A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 20 December 2021 at 12:00 CET at the latest. Name: Re-Match Holding ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061553674 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RMATCH ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 27,198,588 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 35465529 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 235074 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Industry Supersector ---------------------------- 65 Utilities 6510 Utilities ---------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1031251