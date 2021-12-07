Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that Sportsflare ("Sportsflare"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tiidal Gaming, has entered into a production and distribution partnership with GameScorekeeper ApS ("GameScorekeeper"), a leading provider of esports data across media, betting and fantasy sports.

GameScorekeeper offers data coverage across leading esports titles such as League of Legends, CS:GO and DOTA 2, and has a global client base which includes DraftKings, Pinnacle, Betway and Scientific Games Corporation.

Under the partnership, GameScorekeeper will deliver Sportsflare's state-of-the-art Betbuilder, Esports Odds, and Bet on Yourself products to existing and new customers. Additionally, GameScorekeeper will provide its esports solutions to Sportsflare, which may result in Tiidal Gaming's betting products receiving robust data feeds on various well-recognized video games.

Sportsflare and GameScorekeeper will share the revenue generated from every client secured through this partnership.

"We are pleased to enter into this partnership with GameScorekeeper," said Max Polaczuk, Chief Technology Officer of Tiidal Gaming. "In addition to providing us with industry-leading esports data solutions on various popular video games, GameScorekeeper will deploy our proprietary gambling technology to its client network. We are eager to continue working with the GameScorekeeper team in accelerating the expansion and distribution of our product offerings."

About GameScorekeeper

GameScorekeeper is a market leading esports data specialist supplying high integrity data and widgets to major industry players such as Pinnacle and DraftKings. Driven by a vision to bring a higher level of esports analytics to the esports fans across sports betting, fantasy sports and the media sectors. For more information, visit gamescorekeeper.com.

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information please visit www.tiidal.gg.

For more information, please contact:

Charlie Watson

Chief Executive Officer, Tiidal Gaming

e: ir@tiidal.gg

t: 519-589-6559

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of the Company with respect to performance, business and future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the Company's and/or GameScorekeeper's ability to generate revenue from the partnership and whether the partnership will generate data feeds for the Company's products on well-recognized video games. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106902