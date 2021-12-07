The Italia Solare Forum event held in Rome last week has shown, once again, that permitting for both large scale and distributed generation projects remains the main barrier to remove to make Italy get the benefits of its huge solar potential. Despite recent progress, new provisions, and a slight increase in new PV capacity, the Italian market may be, again, unable to surpass 1 GW this year.The latest Forum Italia Solare event, held last week in Rome, has shown, once again, the big disproportion between Italy's potential for solar energy development and the meager results that this market has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...