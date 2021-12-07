AirIQ Inc.: AirIQ Announces Integration Partnership with Nektyd

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a leader in wireless asset management services, today announced that it has partnered with Nektyd LLC, a software solution provider that automates office and field operations in a simple, easy to use, streamlined application.

AirIQ's partnership with Nektyd opens a window of opportunity for new customers, as Nektyd will introduce AirIQ's GPS solution to its customer base, and AirIQ in turn will present Nektyd's solution as a new option for its field and maintenance operations, providing additional selling opportunities and more value to its customers.

"This is another software integration now available to AirIQ Fleet customers which allows them to integrate their GPS tracking data with their own operations providing centralized and simplified scheduling, management, communications, invoicing and documentation," stated Mike Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ. "We already have customers that have implemented Nektyd's solution and are realizing on new revenue opportunities," continued Mr. Robb.

"Our recent partnership with AirIQ has created a phenomenal opportunity for companies seeking automation," stated Ryan Pfeifer, Chief Marketing Officer of Nektyd. "Using AirIQ's GPS data, Nektyd can automate all your team's work logs. Your workers no longer need to click start/stop on any job; we'll do it for them. This partnership is very exciting because it brings more automation and accuracy to your management. Relax knowing your team will never miss another work log again," continued Mr. Pfeifer.

About AirIQ

AirIQ (TSXV:IQ) was founded in 1997 and is a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions. AirIQ's solutions allow commercial businesses to reliably, effectively and efficiently monitor assets in near real time. The Company develops iOS and Android mobile and web-based applications, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. AirIQ solutions are mixed fleet capable and provide fleet reporting, maintenance, compliance, safety and analytics utilizing multiple hardware options including a fully integrated video telematics camera solution and a battery powered solution for non-powered assets. For additional information on AirIQ please visit the Company's website at www.airiq.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Nektyd

Since 2016, Nektyd software has been devoted to helping winter and summer operations manage with ease. It is our goal to streamline job and worker management using simplicity. Automate work logs, instantly update or change service routes, and have digital proof of every job you service. From sending estimates through scheduling, dispatching, and invoicing, your entire operation can be managed with ease. Reduce worker errors, reduce liability, and start saving your team up to 90% of your time managing. Visit the Company's website at www.nektyd.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's best estimates and the current operating environment. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, AirIQ's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "hope", "goal", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including AirIQ's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are as of the date which such statement is made and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competition, technological and competitive developments and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Therefore, actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Other than as may be required by law, AirIQ disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of such information, future events or otherwise.

