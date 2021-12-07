Multi-Petabyte Starter Packs Enable Enterprises to Get Going on Large Data Center and Cloud Migrations Quickly With the Leading Unstructured Data Migration Software

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management, today announced it has released new Starter Packs for DobiMigrate ranging from 1PB up to 7PB. The latest offering is purpose-built to bolster unstructured data management projects' success in data-heavy, high-volume environments. The new Starter Packs will enable channel partners and end users to accelerate digital transformation and conduct data management projects to any storage platform or cloud environment.

IDC has predicted that by 2025 the growth in digital data worldwide is expected to reach 175ZB, and that unstructured data is likely to make up 90% of the volume by 2030. Many companies have struggled to keep up with the expanding magnitudes of unstructured data as terabytes have become petabytes. The problem for IT administrators and their teams is that migrating PB-scale data creates challenges around cost, complexity, and scalability.

To respond to the challenges of managing unstructured data, Datadobi's newest PB-scale Starter Packs equip customers and partners to have choice, flexibility, and range for projects varying from 1PB to 7PB. The popular DobiMigrate Starter Packs were originally designed for the lower end of migrations up to 500TB to make it easy for customers to get started quickly on their project. These new Starter Packs will assist customers with larger environments to do the same.

"In order to be successful in today's data-driven world, organizations must have a handle on the massive amounts of unstructured data they hold, whether it be on-premises or in the cloud," said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. "We created the new larger Starter Packs because migration projects just keep getting bigger. Where just a few years ago multi-petabyte migrations were considered large, today they are the norm. The new starter packs will help customers with larger environments to get their migration projects started faster. Backed by the battle-hardened components of our Datadobi engine, our customers and partners can rest assured knowing that they have complete control over their unstructured data across all environments."

Because Datadobi is the only truly vendor-neutral solution on the market, customers and partners can move massive amounts of data to any storage or cloud platform of their choice using the new Starter Packs guided by a world-class support team at Datadobi. This will enable end users to kick off their projects in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Enterprises looking to take advantage of the new Starter Packs can do so with the peace of mind that DobiMigrate has been purpose-built to protect customer data during a migration. The product and processes have successfully demonstrated the highest standards for integrity, security, and confidentiality according to Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 requirements. The attestation solidifies Datadobi's commitment to data integrity and data security during any data migration project.

To learn more, please visit https://datadobi.com/starter-pack/.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage environments in the cloud and the data center so that the enterprise can realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Its software allows customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of unstructured data management and does it faster and more reliably than any other solution at the best economic cost point. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, visit www.datadobi.com, and follow Datadobi on Twitter and LinkedIn.

