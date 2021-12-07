StorMagic, simplifying storage and security from the edge to the core, announced today that StorMagic SvSAN and Commvault Backup Recovery software have been validated with HPE's robust portfolio of server platforms, ranging from HPE Edgeline to HPE ProLiant. Now available through the HPE Complete Program, the HPE-validated solution allows customers to protect edge-to-edge, edge-to-core, or edge-to-cloud workloads, while maintaining high performance and processing, all in a minimal footprint.

"As more organizations transition away from the primary datacenter and focus on their edge sites, they find that they require a complete data protection solution for the edge that is reliable, flexible and easy to use," said Wenceslao Lada, vice president of technical alliances, Commvault. "The combination delivered by StorMagic, Commvault and HPE provides agility, scalability and improved efficiency around edge data protection, to ensure data availability for all workloads."

Commvault's Backup Recovery software delivers enterprise-grade protection and recovery of virtual machines, containers, databases, applications, endpoints and files, both at the edge and in the cloud. SvSAN is a virtual SAN designed for the edge that runs on any two HPE servers and creates a hyperconverged platform for users to run all of their local applications with 100 percent uptime. HPE servers running SvSAN protected by Commvault software can replicate workloads on the edge, back to core, or to the cloud, while restoring to any infrastructure, thus providing superior protection for business operations at the edge.

"StorMagic with Commvault complements HPE servers by adding data protection features like software RAID and synchronous mirroring, along with powerful backup and recovery to ensure data availability," said Brian Grainger, president of StorMagic Inc. and chief revenue officer. "We are excited to partner with Commvault and HPE to help our customers meet demanding recovery needs, control costs and ensure uptime, with a complete solution that is ideal for edge computing sites."

Availability

The new solution includes two HPE servers, Commvault Backup Recovery and StorMagic SvSAN. Available immediately, the offering can be purchased by end users globally through HPE Complete Partners.

Register for a webinar with Commvault, HPE and StorMagic on January 13, 2022 at 11:00amEST/ 4:00pmGMT. Download our joint solution brief to learn more about the new solution.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is making the complex simple for edge computing environments and leading the industry in bringing the edge to the core. Our storage and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. SvSAN is a highly available two-node virtual SAN designed for hyperconverged edge and small datacenter sites. SvKMS is an encryption key manager for edge, datacenter and cloud. ARQvault is the first active intelligent repository and gathers data anywhere, stores it forever, and finds it fast. StorMagic customers around the world have deployed our solutions in thousands of sites to store, protect and use edge data and significantly lower costs. Visit www.stormagic.com.

Join the Conversation

Follow StorMagic on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and subscribe to our corporate blog and YouTube channel.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005167/en/

Contacts:

Zoe Cushman

stormagic@matternow.com