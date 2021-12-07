Order for high-efficiency gas turbines compressors for main refrigerant train

Pluto Train 2 will have a capacity of approximately 5 million tons per annum of LNG production

Agreement builds on Baker Hughes' 30+ year relationship with Woodside on LNG projects

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) has been awarded a contract by Bechtel to provide high-efficiency gas turbines and centrifugal compressors to support the expansion of the Pluto LNG onshore processing facility in Western Australia, which is operated by Woodside. The construction of Pluto LNG's second train ("Pluto Train 2") builds on Baker Hughes' existing technology supply for Pluto LNG's first train, which has been in operation since 2012, and further expands Baker Hughes' global turbomachinery fleet in LNG operations.

Pluto Train 2, using Baker Hughes' proven technology, will be one of the most efficient LNG trains in Australia with an expected capacity of approximately 5 million tons per annum (mtpa). Pluto Train 2 will process natural gas from the nearby offshore Scarborough field, which contains only around 0.1% carbon dioxide. This makes it an attractive option for Woodside's major LNG customers seeking reliable, affordable and lower-carbon energy to meet demand and support their countries' decarbonization goals.

Baker Hughes' scope of supply includes six LM6000PF+ aeroderivative gas turbines and 14 centrifugal compressors for the main refrigerant train, as well as one gas turbine generator in addition to the existing Train 1 power system. The LM6000PF+ turbine is highly-efficient, cost-effective and flexible in operation, maximizing efficiency and helping to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

"This latest order builds on our longstanding relationship with Woodside dating back to 1989, when we first started partnering in pioneering LNG solutions for natural gas supply," said Rod Christie, executive vice president of Turbomachinery Process Solutions at Baker Hughes. "Our state-of-the-art technology combined with Woodside's commitment to supplying lower carbon intensity liquefied natural gas shows how we can responsibly provide secure energy together. Pluto Train 2 will be critical for the energy transition, supporting the strong demand for natural gas and the need for increasingly efficient, safe and reliable LNG operations."

Packaging of the turbine/compressor train, a unique Baker Hughes offering, manufacturing of compressors and testing of the trains will take place at Baker Hughes' facilities in Florence and Massa, Italy. Baker Hughes LNG turbomachinery equipment is installed at 50 LNG plants in operation around the world, driving more than 420 MTPA of global LNG installed capacity.

About Pluto LNG and Pluto Train 2

Pluto LNG is an onshore LNG processing facility located near Karratha in the north-west of Western Australia. First cargo from the single-train facility was delivered in 2012.

Expansion of Pluto LNG will include the construction of Pluto Train 2, associated domestic gas processing facilities, supporting infrastructure and modifications to Pluto Train 1 to allow it to process Scarborough gas. Bechtel has been selected as the EPC contractor for Pluto Train 2 and integration into existing Pluto LNG facilities.

Final investment decisions on Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 Developments were announced by the respective joint ventures on 22 November 2021.

