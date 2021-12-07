True Acquires Climate Tech Recruiting Leader Hobbs & Towne, Inc.

HTI Is Now True's Climate Tech Practice

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True , the fastest-growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, today announced its acquisition of climate technology and sustainability executive search firm Hobbs & Towne, Inc. (HTI). Led by founders Andrew "Andy" Towne and Robert "Bobby" Hobbs, HTI will continue to serve their mission-driven companies and provide an even greater range of capabilities as True's new Climate Tech practice.

"The climate tech space is a perfect example of the disruptive areas True thrives in. HTI has set the industry standard for placing leaders at cutting-edge tech companies that are crucial to building a better world," said Brad Stadler , True co-CEO and co-founder. "True's Climate Tech practice is new, but will be powered by experts with decades of experience. We are thrilled to complement that expertise with our global candidate network and a variety of products and services to bring executive talent to game-changing companies through various phases of growth."

"We are proud to be working with a group of leaders and search professionals who are not only commercially aligned with True, but who also share the same beliefs around company culture. We are welcoming more than 30 great people who will be additive to our culture of collaboration and transparency," said Joe Riggione , True co-CEO and co-founder. "We are people-focused and future-facing, and we are committed to and passionate about mission-driven work. We are thrilled to have Andy, Bobby and the rest of the team onboard."

HTI was founded in 1997 and specializes in the greening of all industries with focuses on energy, mobility, food, agriculture, and water. HTI has worked with more than 600 companies including climate intelligence company, Cervest; plant-based meat substitute business, Impossible Foods; and Proterra, an electric vehicle technology manufacturer.

"Bobby and I pioneered sustainability recruiting and have seen it evolve from a niche idea to a global necessity. Joining forces with True allows us to make an even bigger impact at the most exciting moment ever for green technology and sustainability. The possibilities are endless," said Andy Towne, HTI CEO and co-founder.

"We're looking forward to having access to a larger, global internal and external network," said Bobby Hobbs, HTI CEO and co-founder. "As part of True, our partners and associates will have more operational and execution support, and greater opportunities for career growth and progression."

Climate technology has been growing in significance in the world's economy in recent years with Venture Capital investors pouring $30.8 billion into promising climate tech companies in the first three quarters of 2021. True and HTI have joined forces to solidify True as the firm to turn to for ESG, sustainability and climate technology recruiting.

HTI's team of more than 30 recruiters and employees works from San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, Philadelphia, and London.

