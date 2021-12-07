Pyramid Leads in Self-Service BI, Data Science and ML, and Embedded BI; Competitive in Cloud Support

Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform has placed first among 18 analytics platforms evaluated by Dresner Advisory Services for the 2021 Edition Analytical Platforms Market Study, part of their Wisdom of Crowds series of reports. Vendor ratings are based on the collective functionality as reported and confirmed by vendors and weighted by user and analyst importance. Included in the assessment are scores for data engineering, self-service BI, embedded BI, data science and machine learning, natural language analytics, and cloud support.

Key Points

Use of single vendor integrated analytical platforms, such as Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform, correlates positively with increasingly easy access to data and analytic content.

Top 4 objectives for embedded BI are: "Enhanced access to existing reports/analyses," "self-service for end users," "giving internal application users in-context insights and analysis," "and broader access for internal users."

Market demand for data-preparation and data-integration features is very strong.

As an objective source of industry research, BI, analytics, and data professionals use the Dresner Advisory Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Platforms Market Study to understand how their peers weigh the importance of different aspects of Analytical Platforms, and then leverage and invest in Analytical Platforms and related technologies.

Complete, Unified Decision Intelligence

Only the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science on a single, integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple disparate tools and the associated license cost and management complexity. Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), rapid rollout, quicker and direct access to all available data, and industry-leading user adoption means faster time to value.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on-premises, into a private or public cloud, embedded into other apps or delivered through Managed Services Providers (MSP).

Customer Quotes

Head of BI, Retail Industry $1 3B USD: "Implementation and adoption of Pyramid Analytics has been a seamless and pleasant experience; enabling Self Service Analytics for our Business user community. Pyramid's feature-rich application is easy to navigate for any level of data user, requiring minimal technical management and training (self-intuitive). We are able to empower our users through gaining quicker access to data and enabling them to gather their own insights and build their own dashboards, taking data where it has never been taken in the organization."

System Development Manager, Manufacturing Industry $500M 1B USD: "Pyramid has a wonderfully complete vision. Complex data analytics can be accomplished by non-technical users without the need to involve the technical team. This makes support a breeze when compared with other equivalent products."

Analyst and Executive Quotes

Howard Dresner , Founder and Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory: "Our study shows that more than half of respondents prefer a single-vendor integrated platform, when asked if they prefer best-of-breed solutions for BI platform functionality or a complete, integrated platform from a single vendor. We congratulate Pyramid Analytics on their top ranking in our inaugural examination of the Analytical Platforms market."

"Our study shows that more than half of respondents prefer a single-vendor integrated platform, when asked if they prefer best-of-breed solutions for BI platform functionality or a complete, integrated platform from a single vendor. We congratulate Pyramid Analytics on their top ranking in our inaugural examination of the Analytical Platforms market." Chas Kielt, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Pyramid Analytics: "The Pyramid team is thrilled that the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is rated number one in Dresner's new Analytical Platform report, based on the categories that matter most. Our governed self-service capabilities are aligned with respondents' priorities, ticking the boxes for flexibility, security, and performance. We thank Howard and his team for this important 'voice of the buyer' research."

About Pyramid Analytics

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unlocks the strategic value of enterprise data for everyone in the modern workforce. Only Pyramid unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) environment. Pyramid combines the performance of advanced predictive analytics with an intuitive user interface (UI) and AI guidance. Everyone from data scientists to non-technical business teams get the user experience (UX) they need to make informed decisions: Real-time, self-service access to trusted data; customized and contextual reports; and interactive and actionable analysis. Schedule a demo.

Flexible deployment options include on-premises, public, private and hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud. Pyramid's Kubernetes solution works with Docker containers and can be deployed into any standard Kubernetes cloud hosting service, including AWS, Azure, Google (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and RedHat OpenShift.

Pyramid Analytics has offices in global innovation and business centers, including Amsterdam, London, New York City (US HQ), and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform. Shape Your Decisions.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

