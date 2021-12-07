The 2021 CIR Risk Management Awards recognize Riskonnect's innovative software and the SCA's agile and analytical approach to managing pandemic risk

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, and Ireland's State Claims Agency (SCA) have won 'the best use of technology in risk management' in the CIR Risk Management Awards 2021. The accolade recognizes the SCA's successful and innovative use of Riskonnect's incident and claims management capabilities to assist State Authorities in managing pandemic risks.

The SCA manages personal injury and third-party property damage claims against the Irish State and provides related risk management services. Riskonnect powers the SCA's centralized National Incident Management System (NIMS), which supports standardized incident reporting and end-to-end risk management across the public service, including the health and social care sector. State Authorities primarily use the system's rich analytics to report incidents to the SCA, identify and learn from trends, and prioritize risk mitigation strategies. The SCA leverages the system to investigate claims, conduct national and local risk reviews, facilitate reporting, and more.

The SCA enhanced NIMS at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to enable rapid data collection and comprehensive reporting specific to infections. The system was quickly updated with new and critical incident monitoring, analysis, and form functionalities. These capabilities helped the SCA identify the locations of outbreaks, analyze incidents, and provide real-time insights to support COVID-19 risk management.

The National Incident Management System, powered by Riskonnect technology, enabled the SCA to stay agile and quickly adapt the system to meet the evolving requirements during the pandemic.

NIMS was deployed in 100 new locations during the pandemic. This included 22 private hospitals within a three-day period. The SCA used NIMS to efficiently analyze data across sectors, particularly in health and social care, in real time and work closely with State Authorities on risk mitigation and response.

"The ability to act quickly and leverage data is critical for effective risk strategies and decision-making," said Jim Wetekamp, Riskonnect's CEO. "We provided SCA with data and analytics technology that boosted agility and provided important support in understanding and managing pandemic risks."

The CIR Risk Management Awards celebrate excellence in the field of risk management. The accolades have recognized the best people, products, and programs in the sector for over a decade.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 950 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 525 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

