Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Extinguishes Equity Line of Credit and Provides Financial Highlights

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to provide the following Shareholder Update Letter.

Dear Shareholders:

It has always been a priority of our management team to provide continued communication to you. There have been lots of inquiries lately in relation to the outstanding share increases and the use of our Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) that was established at the beginning of this year. As of today, Galaxy has extinguished the equity line and there are no additional registered shares to be issued in relation to the S-1 which went effective on February 1, 2021.

The equity line of credit was originally established in order to assist the company with growth, financial stability, and to assist with cleaning up our balance sheet. Over the past 11 months, the company has issued shares under its effective S-1 to our institutional investor in exchange for cash. The company was able to control the timing of these issuances and was able to raise approximately $6.7 million at an average of price of $0.0134 per share, which has resulted in completion of the following goals.

Decreased liabilities from $13.3 million reported in the quarter ending December 31, 2020, immediately preceding the equity line agreement, down to $7.8 million in the most recently reported 10Q.

Continually increased revenues from an average of approximately $700K/quarter to now nearly $2 million in the last reported 10Q.

Inventory and product shortage concerns were alleviated as we were able to stay ahead of orders with just over $1 million in inventory prior to the established ELOC to over $3.3 million in the most recent quarterly report.

With the decrease in liabilities and the increase in assets, we were able to take our shareholders deficiency from over $7 million to just over $600K.

Took a net loss of approximately $8 million preceding the ELOC to an adjusted net positive EBITDA in the past two reported quarters.

And, most importantly the Equity Line of Credit has given the company the strength that it needs to move forward with a positive cash flow position and focus its efforts on growing our revenue and strengthening the EBITDA into a truly profitable number. Equally important was our ability to accomplish strength in our balance sheet to allow for more traditional banking needs and eliminate the need to continually issue equity in exchange for cash to cover our operational expenses.

I hope the above clarifies many of your questions and concerns about future increases in outstanding shares.

The company continues to see growth in our sales and marketing efforts, despite our current quarter normally being affected by our seasonality of school purchasing cycles. Our team has not experienced the slow down we normally have in years past coming into the holiday season. This is a testament to our increase in visibility of the 'G2' brand. With the increase in visibility, namely G2 Secure, we have been awarded several 2021 best product awards from different respected publications in the Ed Tech industry. G2 Secure is a unique product offering that assists in keeping our students and teachers safe in emergency situations, an issue we truly hold near and dear to our hearts. We will continue to focus our development efforts on this new product line to ensure that we are doing all we can to help alleviate the stress of sending our kids back to school in a post-pandemic world.

As always, we appreciate the support you show; past, present, and future and look forward to a long, thriving future together.

My team continues to surpass my own expectations and prove how passionate they all are about the success of our company.

Sincerely,

Magen McGahee, CFO

and Management

