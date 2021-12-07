Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Medspresso Coffee Webinar Now Available for Viewing

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

Medspresso is delighted to share the recorded version of the coffee webinar The Art, Craft, and Science of Coffee held December 01, 2021 is now available for viewing and can be found here. The webinar panelists include internationally renowned barista and roaster Gerald Charles from Rock 'n Roller Coffee, Alessandro Morrico CEO of Morrico Import Export, a specialist coffee equipment importer, distributor, and consulting company in South Africa, and Michael Sachar, CEO of M2Bio Food and Beverage, with over 20 years of experience trading in raw and roasted coffee beans around the world. The event was moderated by M2Bio Sciences CEO, Jeff Robinson.

Watch the webinar here. Download the presentation here.

In addition, Medspresso is hosting a coffee tasting at Zootly in Cape Town. The event details are as follows:

Zootly

73 Kloof St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001

Friday, December 10, 2021

10:00 am to 13:00 pm - SAST

Specialty coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and Medspresso Torro Espresso Machines will all be available for trial and tasting. The coffee tasting is structured to allow everyone to get the best of the Medspresso range of products.

"Zootly is one of our longest-standing partners and we are looking forward to welcoming and delighting a host of new Medspresso CBD Infused beverage consumers this coming Friday. Popularity around our coffee tastings have caught on like wildfire and we expect a big turnout. We share a common belief in the power of CBD, and feel that adding CBD to one's daily routine is more important now than ever." says Michael Sachar.

'The response to our Medspresso and Liviana products has been exceptional. We have partnered with 12 new stockists over the past 2 weeks, giving us a total of 78 clients in South Africa. We are overjoyed with the growth rate of our products, and look forward to further shared success in 2022." added Jeff Robinson.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./M2Bio Sciences, Inc.

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, and Liviana brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

