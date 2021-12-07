Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, BitBit Financial Inc. ("BitBit") has launched an OTC Solution for corporate clients with a loyalty program powered by "BTBT" loyalty tokens.

"The solution makes it possible for these users to receive instant and competitive quotations for over-the-counter (OTC) block trades. This innovative solution enables large-volume traders to buy or sell trading pairs at a competitive price using our solution. Institutions can now take advantage of market conditions and execute large trades quickly with this user-friendly personalized OTC solution," said Roman Rana, CEO of BitBit.

"The launch of BitBit Loyalty Token is a new loyalty token under the ticker BTBT. The BTBT token required a series of new smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain which include on-chain staking rewards, increased referral bonuses, cash back rewards, and more features as we continue to expand our product offering on the BitBit Platform."

The BitBit OTC solution is for Institutional investors, High Net Worth Individuals, and the crypto mining community. Currently, only select institutions can access the solution. Access for all institutional users and corporate tiers will be opened soon.

The BTBT token was issued and released on December 6th with a total max supply of 21.0 billion tokens and a circulating supply of 18.9 billion tokens. It is available to select clients on the BitBit Platform on an ongoing basis.

Please visit BitBit's website (www.bitbitfinancial.com) for more information about institutional accounts and how to apply. Details about our programme can be found on our website.

About BitBit Financial Inc.

BitBit Financial is registered with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) as a money service business dealing in virtual currencies with registration number M21068159. BitBit has a virtual currency ATM Network and is working on developing a digital asset exchange trading platform which will provide users the easiest and safest way to buy and sell virtual currencies. More recently, BitBit has also launched a concierge desk to assist its clients in acquiring NFTs and digital land in the Metaverse.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining develops technology for Proof of Stake ("POS") infrastructure on Ethereum, Cardano and Solana Blockchains and invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). iMining also owns BitBit Financial, an ATM Network and crypto brokerage exchange.

With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining is a leader in accelerating the growth of value creating DeFi opportunities for the enterprise market. The Company's operations include secure and sustainable cryptocurrency payments, staking, mining and digital asset investment designed for the scale and compliance requirements of institutional clients. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Evan Eadie, Corporate Development

Email: eeadie@imining.com

Telephone: (604) 602-4935 ext. 203

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of activities, future cryptocurrency prices, operating risks, and other risks in the cryptocurrency industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106887