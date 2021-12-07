Transparency Market Research: Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market is projected to reach US$ 9.9 Bn by 2031, Increase in Inclination toward Preventive Healthcare and Use of Antifungal Medicines to Drive the Market, notes TMR Study

- Many countries are spending on veterinary medications in order to increase the productivity of farm animals

- Improved diagnostics, rise in awareness on preventive healthcare and overall well-being, and improved nutrition are contributing to the rise in the usage of veterinary dermatological medications

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illnesses such as protozoal parasitic and helminth parasites diseases are becoming more prevalent. The global veterinary dermatology drugs market is estimated to grow due to the introduction of better technologies, such as molecular diagnostics, for early detection and treatment of these illnesses.

Variations in clinical manifestations, such as the disease stage, hereditary factors, size of lesions, secondary infections, and climatic circumstances can make a precise diagnosis of the disease difficult. Itching is frequent in companion animals, and the most common cause is atopic dermatitis. Atopy is a hereditary predisposition to allergic illnesses such as atopic dermatitis (eczema), asthma, and allergic rhinitis. Atopic dermatitis is the most prevalent reason for rubbing, gnawing, biting, or ear infections in domestic pets such as dogs and cats. It causes other chronic illnesses in domestic pets as well.

Dermatophytes cause a number of zoonotic diseases, and they are thought to be responsible for around 80% of human skin disorders transmitted through animals. Recent advancements in animal drugs and therapies, on the other hand, have shown to be effective in the treatment of such disorders. In addition, producers are centering their efforts on research and development in order to avert dermatophytes and maladies associated with them. These advancements are expected to draw a number of pet owners toward the use of veterinary dermatology drugs, which is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

The global veterinary dermatology drugs market was valued at more than US$ 3.6 Bn in 2020, and is estimated to rise at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Key Findings of Market Report

Rise in Adoption of Pets and Concerns over Animal Well-being to Drive Global Market

Due to the growing knowledge of veterinary care, the global veterinary dermatology drugs market has witnessed significant rise in the past few years. The market is expected to develop in response to growing urbanization and increase in the number of companion animals. The increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis in animals necessitates the development of more effective veterinary medicines. People, particularly pet guardians and owners, are learning about veterinarian skin problems, treatment alternatives, and different government programs to boost the productivity of farm animals. Additionally, the global market is expected to grow due to an increase in the number of companion animals and the willingness of pet owners to pay for their care.

Increase in Demand for Antifungal Medicines to Treat Dermatological Conditions in Animals

Antifungal medicines are now utilized to treat skin disorders in animals. Although griseofulvin is the only antifungal that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends for systemic therapy in veterinary medicine, a range of systemic antifungals are also available. The growth of generic formulations has resulted in a plethora of cost-effective pharmaceuticals in the market today. The production of newer antifungals such as voriconazole, fluconazole, itraconazole, and posaconazole has been affected by the formation of immunity in fungal organisms. The global veterinary dermatology drugs market is estimated be driven by effective and better treatment options in the forthcoming years.

Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Growth Drivers

Due to increasing incidence of pustules, seborrhea, scales, eruptions, masses, sores, alopecia, and draining tracts in animals, North America is likely to account for a prominent share of the veterinary dermatology drugs market during the forecast period

is likely to account for a prominent share of the veterinary dermatology drugs market during the forecast period Improvements in medical as well as diagnostic treatments for companion animals as well as increase in pet ownership are expected to benefit the global veterinary dermatology drugs market

Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Novartis Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Bayer Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim Group

IDEXX Laboratories

AB Science SA

Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Antifungal Drugs

Antibacterial Drugs

Antiparasitic Drugs

Mode of Administration

Topical

Oral

Injectable

Type of Animal

Large Animals

Small Animals

Indication

Infectious Diseases

Skin Cancer

Autoimmune Skin Diseases

Parasitic Infections

