Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) receives observation status (640/21)

Today, December 7, 2021, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ("SBB") issued a press release with information that SBB, through the completion of previously announced acquisitions of shares in Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) (the "Company"), has triggered a mandatory bid obligation under the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board. According to the press release, SBB intends to submit such a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to disclose such an offer in respect of the company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the ordinary shares (AMAST, ISIN code SE0005034550, order book ID 53228) and the preference shares (AMAST PREF, ISIN code SE0005933322, order book ID 101778) in Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB