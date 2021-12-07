Anzeige
WKN: A1J8U3 ISIN: SE0005034550 
Frankfurt
07.12.21
08:20 Uhr
1,294 Euro
+0,026
+2,05 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMASTEN FASTIGHETS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMASTEN FASTIGHETS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2821,31015:21
GlobeNewswire
07.12.2021 | 14:53
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) receives observation status (640/21)

Today, December 7, 2021, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ("SBB") issued a
press release with information that SBB, through the completion of previously
announced acquisitions of shares in Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) (the
"Company"), has triggered a mandatory bid obligation under the Takeover rules
for certain trading platforms issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board.
According to the press release, SBB intends to submit such a mandatory bid to
the other shareholders in the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover
offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to disclose such an offer in
respect of the company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the ordinary
shares (AMAST, ISIN code SE0005034550, order book ID 53228) and the preference
shares (AMAST PREF, ISIN code SE0005933322, order book ID 101778) in Amasten
Fastighets AB (publ) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
