Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce new additions to its board of directors and its advisory board.

Gary Prihar - Director

Mr. Prihar Brings Extensive Health Care Clinic Experience to Spearhead Advanced Training in Outreach, Telemedicine, and Expansive Growth Strategies.

Bringing comprehensive and advanced industry knowledge to the organization, with the critical lens of CPA and CA designations, Mr. Prihar's experience empowers management with an intimate understanding of the dynamics that create a platform for highly successful interactions between provider and recipient.

Prior to being appointed to Board of Directors, Gary Prihar's track record shows a legacy of commitment to strategic growth, with hallmarks of industry leadership and collaboration, including the President and Co-Founder of Move Health & Wellness, the President, CFO & Co-Founder of Viva Care Medical and Telehealth Group as well as Board member and senior consultant for Lyte Medical.

Richard Jagodnik - Director

Richard is an alumni of the John Molson School of Business, at Concordia University, with a major in Accounting and received his CA designation in 1994. He has had over 10 years of audit experience, followed by 20 years of being a controller and CFO for private corporations with annual revenues ranging from $20 million to in excess of $100 million.

Jackie Glazer - Director

Jackie has over 20 years of experience as a business partner and advisor on leadership teams in a number of industries. Jackie has held roles in public and private companies, leading finance and operations through periods of growth through acquisitions, as well as organically. Jackie has managed recapitalizations of companies at various stages of development. She has experience spanning financial services, healthcare and manufacturing with a deep understanding of business strategy and management. Jackie holds a CPA, CA designation earned in 1998 after graduating from the University of British Columbia.

Dr. Jonathan Chung, M.D,FRCPC - Advisory Board

Dr. Chung is a radiologist with expertise in interventional radiology and teleradiology who specializes in US, CT and MRI modalities. Dr. Chung has extensive experience working in hospitals, acting as chief resident, and also serves as a lead radiologist for CTS. A graduate of Dalhousie Medical School, Dr. Chung completed his radiology residency at Western University and Interventional Fellowship at UHN. Dr. Chung can assist Leveljump with radiology workflow, medical protocols, radiology practice expansion and other medical areas as needed.

"We are very pleased to welcome a number of new faces with extensive business, accounting and healthcare experience to our board of directors and our advisory board," Mitch Geisler, CEO. "We feel that the new board, through its diversity and depth of business experience will be able to guide the Company through its next phase of growth."

The company also announces that Mr. Jeff Stevens and Ms. Sandy Hall have resigned from the Company's board of directors.

The Company would like to thank them for their services to the board during the going public process and wish them well in their future endeavors.

About Leveljump Healthcare

Leveljump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) is a healthcare company with a focus on profitable telehealth solutions as well as primary care services in radiology. The Company's subsidiary, CTS, provides off-site radiology readings for hospital emergency rooms and is a leader in the teleradiology space in Ontario. As part of our growth strategy, we are acquiring healthcare companies that have strong revenue and cash flow, with room for organic growth.

