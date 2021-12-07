Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: LAMOR CORPORATION OYJ

NOTICE 7 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: LAMOR CORPORATION OYJ At the request of Lamor Corporation Oyj, Lamor Corporations Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland as from December 8, 2021. Trading code: LAMOR Number of shares: 27 502 424 ISIN code: FI4000512488 Order book ID: 241501 Company Identity Number: 2038517-1 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 65 Utilities Super sector: 6510 Utilities This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Danske Bank. For further information, please call Danske Bank on +358 50 590 7667. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260