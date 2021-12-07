Anzeige
07.12.2021
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: LAMOR CORPORATION OYJ

NOTICE 7 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: LAMOR CORPORATION OYJ

At the request of Lamor Corporation Oyj, Lamor Corporations Oyj's shares will
be traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland as from December
8, 2021. 

Trading code: LAMOR
Number of shares: 27 502 424
ISIN code: FI4000512488
Order book ID: 241501
Company Identity Number: 2038517-1

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 65 Utilities
Super sector: 6510 Utilities

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Danske
Bank. For further information, please call Danske Bank on +358 50 590 7667. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
