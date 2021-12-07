Uma Flowers Announces Grand Opening of Pepperell's First Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary

Uma Flowers is owned and led by minority women with backgrounds in healthcare

PEPPERELL, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Uma Flowers , a minority-owned cannabis company led by women, announced today the grand opening of the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in Pepperell, Mass., on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The dispensary, located at 2 Tarbell Street, will be open seven days a week to patrons who are 21+ years old with a valid ID. An online pre-order is required for entry. In early January 2022, the location will start welcoming walk-in customers. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Uma Flowers offers free on-site parking, a secure check-in vestibule, and a large retail showroom.

Cannabis products available on the menu are hand-selected by Uma Flowers co-owners Priyanka Patel and Tejal Patel, and general manager Emerald Hardiman. Products are independently tested by a third-party lab to ensure purity and safety. Customers can view the menu online and place a pre-order for cannabis in flower, edible and concentrate forms. Pre-rolls, vaporizers, tinctures and topicals are also available. Experienced Uma Flowers budtenders are on-site to answer questions, provide wellness consultations, and advise patrons on the best suited products to meet their needs.

Uma Flowers is a company built and led by minority women who are healthcare professionals and who understand the unique needs of cannabis consumers. 'I've been a pharmacist for ten years and Tejal holds a Master of Public Health degree and has worked in this sector for five years," says Priyanka Patel, co-owner of Uma Flowers. "Our number one goal is to improve the health and wellness of our local community by providing safe, clean, and pure cannabis products for consumers. When we look at who is using cannabis - professionals, blue-collar workers, seniors, parents, and veterans - the list continues to expand as people become more informed about the benefits."

"We are a family-owned and operated business, which means we have no commitments to outside investors, allowing us to prioritize service and care for our patrons over profit," says Tejal Patel, co-owner of Uma Flowers. "We are proud to open the first cannabis dispensary in Pepperell and we look forward to continuing to break down barriers in the cannabis industry. In a sector predominantly run by non-minority men, we are proud to lead Uma Flowers and have a clear vision on how the company should operate both internally and externally."

The company has secured a provisional license from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a host community agreement, and special permit to build an indoor cultivation facility in Athol, Mass. Uma Flowers has also received a host community agreement from the Town of Lunenburg to open an adult use and medical cannabis dispensary.

