GlobalSign Completes 25 Years in Business with Expanded LATAM Presence, IoT Partnerships, Product Growth and Expansion

Over 1B end points secured by leading digital certificate authority by end of 2021

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the company's top achievements during 2021. From a new beginning in Latin America to significant partnerships and integrations, along with organic growth of key products, GlobalSign had another year of expansion in key segments.

Brazil Office: GlobalSign announced it is the first International CA to establish a full-service office in Brazil. Located in Belo Horizonte, GlobalSign's new location is the company's 10th office. The new location will enable GlobalSign to offer complete support on solutions for certificate automation, digital signatures, SSL and all solutions related to Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and certificate lifecycle management, all of which are requirements for Brazilian government regulations.

IoT: GlobalSign and IoT integrator Eurotech announced a partnership to embed strong verifiable device identities and proof of integrity at the earliest possible point in the industrial IoT supply chain. The two organizations are also involved in a larger partnership with Infineon and Microsoft - also announced this year - involving a 'chain of trust' security solution for IoT device identities. This drastically reduces the complexity of embedding strong certificate identities in cloud connected device architectures, and delivers a blueprint for the management of standards-based digital identities over the life-cycle of a device. GlobalSign was also named a 2021 Internet of Things (IoT) 50 list vendor by The Channel Company.

QTSP Recognition: GlobalSign announced it is the world's first Certificate Authority recognized to issue qualified digital certificates for the purpose of applying Qualified Electronic Signatures and Seals to documents, including regulated industries, under the UK eIDAS law. Post-Brexit in the UK, QTSPs can only provide qualified trust services in accordance with the UK eIDAS Regulations if they appear on the Information Commissioner's Office trusted list.

Products: 2021 proved to be another very strong year for the world's leading digital signature product, GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service (DSS). In 2021, DSS was utilized for more than 19 million signatures and 18 million timestamps.

GlobalSign also launched a new digital signing workflow solution available worldwide, GMO Sign. The cloud-based workflow offering facilitates secure and simplified end-to-end document signing, management, approval workflows and storage - all available at a competitive price point. Even better, users at any organization can utilize both electronic and digital signatures through DSS to sign documents via a secure user-friendly platform.

In addition, GlobalSign unveiled the latest version of its PKI automation solution, Auto Enrollment Gateway (AEG). AEG 6.4 enables users to automate PKI for most end-points on their network. Making this possible is GlobalSign's next-generation cross-platform enrollment agent, the first such offering by any CA in the world. The enrollment agent is seamlessly installed on any device or server for Windows, Mac OS, and Linux operating systems and platforms. AEG 6.4 also includes ACME V2 support for improved interaction with Linux.

DevOps Integration: DevOps professionals using HashiCorp Vault now have access to GlobalSign's PKI platform, Atlas. Once in the Atlas environment, HashiCorp Vault users can securely request a variety of certificates. The GlobalSign-HashiCorp Vault integration provides DevOps professionals with a seamless solution for enrollment, issuance, listing and revocation of a wide variety of certificates, issued by the Atlas Public and Private CA.

25th anniversary: GlobalSign celebrated 25 years in the security industry, making it the world's longest-operating CA. The company has grown from just a few employees in 1996 to becoming one of the world's top CAs. Today, GlobalSign has ten offices globally and employs more than 550 professionals from over a dozen countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

PKI survey results: GlobalSign also announced the results of its 2021 PKI survey. The study of more than 300 IT professionals in the U.S. and the UK revealed that certificate automation still lags in adoption and there is deep confusion around electronic versus digital signatures. The 2021 PKI study also underscored how difficult managing digital certificates can be, especially when it comes to expirations and renewals.

"It's been a whirlwind of a year, and we are pleased that we are ending on such a strong note," said Lila Kee, General Manager of the Americas, and Chief Product Officer for GlobalSign. "We are thrilled with the progress we've made, and are particularly pleased with the recent establishment of our new office in Brazil. 2022 is sure to be another very active year and we are looking forward to the many opportunities it will undoubtedly present."

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

Media Relations Contact

Amy Krigman

Public Relations Manager

Phone: 603-570-7060

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

SOURCE: GlobalSign

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676202/GlobalSign-Completes-25-Years-in-Business-with-Expanded-LATAM-Presence-IoT-Partnerships-Product-Growth-and-Expansion