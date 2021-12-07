Envela Corporation: Envela Welcomes Richard Schepp to Board of Directors

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA ) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that Richard D. Schepp, former Chief Administrative Officer of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), will be appointed to Envela's Board of Directors as an independent member.

"I am delighted to welcome Rick Schepp to Envela's Board," said John Loftus, Chairman and CEO of Envela. "Rick's deep knowledge of growing both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce businesses and enhancing customer experience will be invaluable to Envela as we continue growing our business. And with over two decades of boardroom experience with Fortune 500 companies, plus expertise in M&A, real estate, legal, human resources, strategic planning, marketing, and sales, Rick will doubtless make an immediate contribution to our company," added Loftus.

Before retiring from Kohl's Corp. in 2018, Rick served in numerous roles during his 18-year career with the Menomonee Falls-based retailer, spanning the operational and commercial sides of the business. He played a vital role in successfully positioning the company to navigate the challenges related to digital transformation of its e-commerce and omnichannel customer experiences. And he's credited with helping the company grow from less than 300 stores to an omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores. Rick was also a key architect of two of Kohl's key initiatives: store optimization, and the company's partnership with Amazon.

Rick's business acumen is broad based, having had direct responsibility for Kohl's human resources, legal, business development, real estate, and corporate governance & compliance, among other areas. He was a key leader of the retailer's successful post-2014 revitalization campaign, driving the company's strategies to re-imagine Kohl's merchandise offerings, store experience through new in-store design, omnichannel initiatives, customer personalization, elevating its value proposition and increasing associate engagement to the top decile of its peers. These efforts have enabled Kohl's to capitalize on consumer's ongoing shifts in shopping and engaging with retailers.

