Greenliant Expands Wide Temperature microSD ArmourDrive Memory Card Lineup

PX Series Industrial Memory Cards Feature SMART Command Support, High Performance, High Reliability

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Greenliant is now shipping its wide temperature (W-temp) microSD ArmourDrive PX Series, built with advanced 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory. Available from 32GB to 256GB, W-temp (-25 to +85 degrees Celsius) microSD ArmourDrive PX Series industrial memory cards support 3,000 program-erase (P/E) cycles, and are tested to withstand shock, vibration and water. See microSD ArmourDrive product information at http://bit.ly/SD-microSD.

"With the addition of the W-temp 93 PX Series, Greenliant now offers one of the broadest microSD industrial memory card portfolios," said Arthur Kroyan, vice president of business development and marketing, Greenliant. "The 93 PX Series has been designed to meet performance, reliability and long-term support requirements from demanding video, security, networking and industrial applications."

Benefits of wide temperature 93 PX Series microSD ArmourDrive industrial memory cards include:

Multiple Capacities: 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB High Performance: Reaches up to 100/97 MB/s sequential read/write

Reaches up to 100/97 MB/s sequential read/write Energy Efficient: Active current less than 400 mA; standby current less than 1 mA

Active current less than 400 mA; standby current less than 1 mA Rugged: Resistant to shock (1500G), vibration (20G) and water (IPX7 rating)

Resistant to shock (1500G), vibration (20G) and water (IPX7 rating) Reliable: Achieves more than 3 million hours for Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF)

Achieves more than 3 million hours for Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) SMART Support: Monitors remaining useful product life

Availability

Greenliant has started volume production of wide temperature (-25°C to +85°C) microSD ArmourDrive PX Series industrial memory cards. For more information about 93 PX Series products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Tara Yingst

Greenliant

408-200-8062

media@greenliant.com

SOURCE: Greenliant

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675874/Greenliant-Expands-Wide-Temperature-microSD-ArmourDriveTM-Memory-Card-Lineup