UberStrategist, Inc: ÜberStrategist Levels Up Executive Team and Expands Global Capabilities, Appointing Industry Veteran Gareth Williams as Chief Operating Officer

Driven by Exceptional Business Growth Across Public Relations, Influencer Marketing, Community Management, and Bespoke Events, ÜberStrategist Enhances Best-in-Class Capabilities

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / ÜberStrategist, a leading North American public relations and marketing agency, today announced the appointment of Gareth Williams to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Williams will spearhead the agency's expansion into new territories and complimentary new service offerings.

Williams previously led the games division at London's Premier, one of the United Kingdom's largest entertainment agencies, before founding Little Big PR, the most successful European PR startup in the last decade before its acquisition in 2019.

ÜberStrategist is a global leader in the video game, entertainment, and technology marketing industry, delivering brand-enhancing publicity, high-impact promotions, and leveraging stellar relationships for high-value partnerships.

"ÜberStrategist has a diverse roster of international clients and has achieved tremendous success helping them reach audiences across the world, particularly in North America, Latin America, and Western Europe," said Mario Kroll, Founder and President of ÜberStrategist. "As one of Europe's leading PR professionals, Gareth provides a depth of knowledge, experience, and an extensive network that will further enhance ÜberStrategist's already stellar reputation and enviable capabilities. His experience will marry seamlessly with our long-term strategy to cement ÜberStrategist as one of the dominant truly global firms that provides its clients access to a fresh perspective, extensive subject-matter expertise, and deeply meaningful relationships across the video game, entertainment, and technology industries."

Gareth Williams, Chief Operating Officer, ÜberStrategist added, "I'm immensely happy to join a team bursting with talent and excited to be tasked with growing and expanding our already outstanding offering to a long list of delighted clients. With all I've learned in my nearly twenty years in the video game industry in varied roles, and with the brilliant team at ÜberStrategist, I can't wait to further innovate our company and break new ground for our clients, both current and future."

Relying almost exclusively on word-of-mouth referrals, ÜberStrategist has enjoyed nearly 100% year-over-year growth since its founding in early 2014. 2021 continued that trajectory with further refinement of the company's approach to public relations in an ever-changing landscape, along with the launch of dedicated influencer marketing community management, and events support practices. In 2022, these practice areas, along with targeted growth in events and trade show activity, increased key technology and marketing investments, along with additional strategic hires, will position ÜberStrategist as a truly global force in video game, entertainment, and technology marketing.

About ÜberStrategist

Established in 2014 by industry veteran Mario R. Kroll and headquartered in the bustling Raleigh-Durham region of North Carolina, ÜberStrategist is a global leader in video game, entertainment, and technology marketing, delivering brand-enhancing publicity, high-impact promotions, and leveraging stellar relationships for high-value partnerships.

Proudly veteran-owned, with a team of 17 public relations, marketing, influencer, event, social media, and community management professionals across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, the boutique agency has advised a wide range of clients. These include Atari, Humble Bundle, Wargaming, Twitch, Nightdive Studios, Modiphius Entertainment, MAINGEAR, Voicemod, IGG, Gameforge, Ziggurat Interactive, Assemble Entertainment, 10Chambers, The High School Esports League, Schneider Electric, Long Beach ComicCon, The AbleGamers Foundation, and the Brazil Games Association. Learn more at https://uberstrategist.com.

