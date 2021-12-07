Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces Appointment of Rob McKeracher as Strategic Advisor

Adds Extensive Industry and Business Building Expertise

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, is pleased to announce that Rob McKeracher has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Rob McKeracher adds deep financial, industry and business building experience to Organto, having over 20 years experience primarily in public markets with a focus on the food and beverage industry. From 2011 to 2019, Rob held the position of Chief Financial Officer of SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq: STKL, TSX: SOY) a leading integrated global natural, organic and specialty foods company. At SunOpta, Rob led all financial reporting, compliance, investor relations and corporate treasury activities and served in a leadership role on key strategic activities including acquisitions, divestitures, business integration and capital markets transactions. Rob brings leadership experience operating in dynamic environments focused on business integrations, reorganizations, productivity and synergy attainment, and operational transformations. Prior to SunOpta, Rob worked in the gaming and entertainment industry at Magna Entertainment Corp. (formerly Nasdaq: MECA), after spending four years in public accounting in the assurance and business advisory practice at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP. Rob is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from The University of Toronto.

"We are extremely pleased to have Rob join the Organto team as a Strategic Advisor. As we continue to rapidly grow our organic and specialty fruits and vegetables business, Rob's extensive industry knowledge, combined with deep finance, acquisition, integration and organizational structuring experience will be an important and invaluable asset for the team." commented Steve Bromley, Chair and Co-CEO of Organto Foods Inc. "Our long-term growth strategy is to build an ethics driven "one-stop shop" in fresh organic and specialty fruits and vegetables, fueled by a combination of strong internal growth and acquisitions. As we execute on this plan, having talented resources with deep industry, financial, acquisition and structuring experience is critical, and Rob certainly brings that to our team."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley

Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information about Organto contact:

Investor Relations

info@organto.com

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's long-term growth strategy to build an ethics driven "one-stop shop" in fresh organic and specialty fruits and vegetables, fueled by a combination of strong internal growth and acquisitions; Organto's belief that Rob McKeracher's extensive industry knowledge, combined with deep finance, acquisition, integration and organizational structuring experience will be an important and invaluable asset for the team; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676296/Organto-Announces-Appointment-of-Rob-McKeracher-as-Strategic-Advisor