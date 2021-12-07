Fort Lauderdale Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Cannabis legalization has come a long way in the past few years. But what Alina Boyce has accomplished isn't just one small step for the cannabis industry as a whole, It's a giant leap! Boyce has founded the first women-owned Delta 9 THC brand to get distribution in all 50 states.

Her brand is Kandy Girl, and due to the weight of their gummies vs the amount of THC that are in them, they are legal to ship to all 50 states. Each gummy is 4 Grams or 4000mg which allows the company to put 10mg of THC in each gummy. Coming in at .25% total delta 9 THC inside their product, it's federally legal. Many other brands are quickly trying to hop on this new trend and launch their Hemp Derived THC Gummies.

Don't confuse Delta 9 THC with the semi synthetic Delta 8 or Delta 10 which gained popularity last year. This product is all natural.

"Kandy Girl is real Delta 9 THC, the same THC you would get in a regular dispensary, but since the THC is extracted from hemp and under 0.3% it's legal" says Boyce.

Boyce is not only making hemp derived delta 9 cannabis products safe and easily accessible for the masses. She also makes them affordable. Bundling products on the Kandy Girl website can get you down to about $1.00 per 10mg gummy. Which is far below the price you would pay at a dispensary.

Kandy Girls is hemp company operating out of Fort Lauderdale FL, that provides Delta 9 THC Gummies that fall under the 0.3% federal regulation for hemp based products.



