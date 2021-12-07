Selection based on Alchemer's completeness of vision and ability to execute

Alchemer a global leader in customer experience (CX) and voice-of-the-customer (VoC) technology, including its widely used enterprise feedback platform announced today that it has been named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer for the second year in a row.

"Customers rely on Alchemer to deliver a wide range of data collection channels, strong dashboard analytics, and streamlined integration with multiple third-party applications," said David Roberts, CEO of Alchemer. "Our solution provides rapid speed to value. Customers are able to easily configure the platform to their specific use case with little to no IT involvement, meaning organizations can collect and act on feedback from customers and employees almost immediately."

Gartner defines a voice of the customer (VoC) application as one that integrates feedback collection, analysis, and action into a single interconnected platform that helps understand and improve the customer experience.1 Alchemer was recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

To view a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer, visit here.

About Alchemer

Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo) transforms customer and employee feedback into operational gold to create customer-centric organizations. Alchemer provides an enterprise feedback platform that enables businesses to collect and act on feedback to find, get, and keep more customers and employees. Only Alchemer puts customers at the center of everything a company does by integrating feedback directly into the systems and applications that power the organization today. Alchemer serves more than 15,000 global customers and 30% of the Fortune 500.

For more information about Alchemer visit Alchemer.com.

