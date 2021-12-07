ID Global Corporation: IDGlobal Corp. Appoints New VP of Business Development

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC:IDGC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Osman Janjua as VP of Business Development for IDGlobal Corp., focusing on Azure Blockchain, Inc. and Noveda Technology, Inc.

Mr. Janjua has programming experience spanning 25 years in Java, Python, C++, C#, Visual Basic .NET, JavaScript, PHP for Web Development, Objective-C, and SQL. Managing a private fund Mr. Janjua developed trading algorithms for several asset classes securities, futures, and forex. He has served as a solutions consultant for 10 years partnering with top-tier companies, managing operations teams in each; including the Rockefeller logistics division Transgroup Global, and All-State underwriters Crum-Halsted. He positioned himself with an executive directorship at The Power Company, a world class energy generation and brokerage company, as well as promotes commercial and private lending programs through 20+ private funds.

Through extensive programming knowledge, targeted marketing, access to capital and cost-saving services Mr. Janjua has been able to grow his network steadily for several years and looks forward to continued work in the venture capital space with his skillset and network.

As CEO of ELA Asset Management, Mr. Janjua has been able to provide funding and energy generation needs for large-scale clients. In addition to generation his team focuses on renewable energy, and lowering the costs associated with energy usage for businesses and communities through efficient hardware and use programs.

As a successful entrepreneur Mr. Janjua has a diversified portfolio which includes commercial and residential real estate holdings, private practices, medical spas, imaging centers, assisted senior living facilities, and a Chicago-based production house for apparel.

Over the last 20 years Mr. Janjua has consulted for several healthcare operations on development, management, and expansion.

Servicing USA, Canada, and Mexico with services to reduce infrastructural costs to businesses and industrial investors for their electricity, natural gas, insurance, logistics, textiles, manufacturing, and financing, expanding their margin from the bottom line up.

The Company CEO, Sebastien C. DuFort stated "Mr. Janjua is a proven leader with a great track record, he is the first team member of many in establishing a great foundation for the company's future.

ABOUT NOVEDA

Noveda Technology is an innovative leader in real-time, web-based energy and water monitoring. The company's patented software solutions help reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers across commercial, retail, government, education, and utility sectors. Currently, headquartered in White Plains, New York.

ABOUT AZURE BLOCKCHAIN

Azure Blockchain will leverage its Blockchain strategy to include various tangible assets, which may include, gold, silver, and other mining assets, real estate, business assets, to name a few. Azure's development, use, and adaptation of blockchain technology is positioned to use newly created currencies to build secure and tangible asset value for the holders. Because blockchain technology shares records of transactions and is updated by a network of computers instead of a central authority, every transaction within the system will be secure, time-stamped, and linked with previous and subsequent transactions that can be seen by anyone with access to a given blockchain. Moreover, the technology has the potential to be ideal when it comes to simplify complicated transactions and helping to digitally track physical assets, such as electricity, as they make their way from point A to point B. Because blockchain can be used to monitor energy consumption, Azure intends to incorporate the technology to be used in conjunction with IoT technology to better measure energy usage and collect payments. This will also serve to assist consumers and businesses to identify where energy is coming from and whether it is from a renewable source.

IDGC's Plan of Operations .

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.idglobalcorp.io.

