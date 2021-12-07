New offering from Percona to provide an integrated experience for developers and database administrators to monitor, manage, secure, and optimize their database environments.

Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced Percona Platform to bring together database distributions, support expertise, services, management and automated insights into a single product. Building on the company's expertise with databases including MySQL, PostgreSQL and MongoDB, the new Percona Platform will simplify how users monitor, manage and optimize their database instances across any infrastructure. In addition, Percona Platform will enable developers and database administrators to run their own private Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) instances.

This launch will preview the Percona Platform, allowing users to unify the entire database experience from packages and backup to monitoring and management, with general availability in early 2022. Percona brings together distributions of MySQL, PostgreSQL and MongoDB including a range of open source tools for data backup, availability and management. It also includes Percona Monitoring and Management (PMM) for database management, monitoring, and automated insights, making it easier to manage database deployments. The Percona Platform preview will have no up-front commitments or fees to use.

"Three of the biggest challenges database administrators have are standardization, performance and availability. According to our last research report, 59% of developers lost sleep at night due to concerns around downtime and availability. Developers just want things to work, and they want self-service support so they can iterate faster and more independently. Database administrators want help to manage multiple database instances in a consistent approach, so they can deliver a highly available and performant database platform for their development teams as well as their customers. Percona Platform is our response, bringing together everything that developers and DBAs need to implement environments quickly, with less effort and complexity. This launch will help our customers create their applications faster while building upon a strong foundation provided by their database team," said Donnie Berkholz, Senior Vice President Product at Percona.

Percona Platform will cover all deployment configurations, from internal data center deployments through to public, private and hybrid cloud instances. At general availability, the platform will also cover self-managed and Percona-managed instances, allowing customers the ultimate flexibility to run things the way that best suits their environments, level of confidence and operating models.

The Preview will include:

Percona Portal provides access to all Percona services and product expertise in one place

Percona Account simplifies user account management for all Percona products and services

Private DBaaS enables developers to easily provision and manage databases on a self-service basis across development and testing instances

Advisors automated insights to ensure your database is performing at its best

"Percona Platform brings our distributions, expertise and services together in one place. By consolidating all our products this way, developers get unified visibility and control of their entire database environment," said Ann Schlemmer, President at Percona. "At Percona, we have years of experience helping customers deliver consistent availability, performance and security for their applications and data, and our new Platform approach makes it easier than ever for them to access that expertise within our products."

The platform is available as a preview at percona.com/platform-preview

About Percona

Databases run better with Percona. Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class products, support and services for a range of open source databases including MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL across traditional deployments, cloud-based platforms and hybrid IT environments. The company is committed to supporting open source as an approach to software licensing, development and deployment its database management tools are used by millions of application developers, database administrators and IT professionals worldwide.

Percona equips businesses with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to make a difference helping them scale with speed as they grow. The company supports global brands such as PayPal, Vimeo, RockStar Games, Duolingo, Fiserv, Slack, Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway, and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximise application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

Percona is a registered trademark of Percona LLC. All other registered and unregistered trademarks in this document are the sole property of their respective owners.

