Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Announces Partnership with Deel

Recruiter.com partners with remote hiring startup Deel to help companies worldwide with their hiring and payroll needs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with Deel, a platform that streamlines worldwide compliance and payments for international teams, which recently raised $425 million at a valuation of $5.5 billion, empowering companies to hire contractors and employees globally.

Deel ensures their clients compliance at their fingertips by offering automated invoicing, one-click payments, and document collection. The platform allows businesses to hire and pay global teams without limits and promises uncomplicated hiring for remote teams.

The Deel platform is firmly committed to providing clients and users with the highest security and privacy assurances. Deel currently supports over 150 countries and operates in over 120 currencies.

"We at Deel, pride ourselves on uncomplicated payroll and compliance for the global workforce and are thrilled to be entering this partnership with Recruiter.com, in order to help companies not only onboard, but fill their open roles seamlessly using their global candidate sourcing solutions and AI software," said Bianca Sitzer, Partnership Specialist at Deel.

The partnership between Recruiter.com and Deel (letsdeel.com) provides:

1- Special discount for Deel clients: Recruiter.com will be offering a "perk" to Deel clients of 5% off our subscriptions for our software.

2- Recruiter.com will utilize the Deel platform for our on-demand recruiters.

3- Deel will become part of the Recruiter.com Marketplace joining forces with the Recruiter.com community of over 850,000 recruiting and HR professionals

"As work from anywhere turns into hire from anywhere, companies may find themselves having employees from all over the world for the first time. Recruiter.com uses AI and video job-matching technology in order to fill companies' open positions. We are pleased to say that now, once those roles have been filled, Deel can handle the rest and have employees onboarded in minutes," said Recruiter.com CEO Evan Sohn.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. With recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:

Nicole Gallina

Corporate Communications

investors@recruiter.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676346/Recruitercom-Announces-Partnership-with-Deel