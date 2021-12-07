Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - RJK Explorations Ltd (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC Pink: RJKAF) ("RJK" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Gino Chitaroni has joined the management team as the President of RJK. Glenn Kasner will continue as the CEO. Gino's first task as RJK's new President will be to work with his extensive contacts in exploration, mining and processing to design a bulk sampling portable processing plant for macro diamonds. RJK's plan is to process kimberlite from various locations in the Lorrain kimberlite field onsite to capture macro diamonds. Successful recovery of quality diamonds would lead to an economic evaluation of the diamond potential on RJK's land holdings in the Cobalt Mining Camp.

Gino Chitaroni states "I believe there is more mineral wealth left in the Cobalt Mining Camp, and I intend to help RJK prove its potential as President of the Company. I have spent a lifetime working for, and dedicated to, betterment of the Cobalt Area; beit, for tourism and mining heritage development, mine and exploration initiatives and overall economic development of the entire Temiskaming Region. RJK has a very experienced team in the exploration business and a strong local knowledge of the Cobalt Camp and the area. We are dedicated to the efforts of bringing a second diamond mine to Ontario and to make the Cobalt area more economically vibrant as a result. RJK is a Company that is, unlike some former companies that operated in the Cobalt Camp, committed to the improvement of Cobalt's rightful place in Canadian history, and as such, will demonstrate its dedication with quantifiable actions."

Gino Chitaroni a lifelong resident of the Cobalt-Coleman area. His father and brothers were former silver mine owners and operators in the 1960-70s. Gino is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines and then went on to obtain a Degree in Geology with a minor in Business at Lake Superior State University. Gino is currently the President of the Northern Prospectors Association along with a board member of the Ontario Prospectors Association. He has served on the Cobalt town council for 17 years and currently is the President of Polymet Resources Inc. (Polymet Labs) and Blackstone Development Inc. Gino has consulted and worked for numerous mining and exploration companies including Agnico-Eagle Mines, EGO-Resources/Cobatec, United Commodity, and Teck-Corona. Gino played a key role in advising and negotiating the land package acquired by RJK in 2019 and is eager to join his fellow Haileybury School of Mine Graduates in the search for the source of the Nipissing Diamond.

