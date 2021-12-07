The Czech authorities have extended, to February, the deadline to submit PV projects of up to 1 MW for the rebate scheme for small sized, ground mounted photovoltaics. According to Jan Krcmár, chairman of the Czech Solar Association, the lower than expected interest in the program may also be down to higher PV component prices.The State Environmental Fund of Czechia has postponed the deadline to submit applications for PV projects up to 1 MW participating in the SER+ program, a CZK4.5 billion ($200 million) rebate scheme for photovoltaic projects, to February 28. The first call of the program ...

