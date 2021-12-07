Affairs Magazine: Interpretation of Historical Events Became the Main Topic of an International Forum in Moscow

The first international forum "Media and Digital Technology Facing the Challenge of Information and Historical Falsification" was held in Moscow. More than 250 people attended the two-day event. Part of the foreign participants joined the discussions remotely.

MOSCOW, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first international forum "Mass Media and Digital Technologies Facing the Challenge of Information and Historical Falsification" was organized by the "International Affairs" magazine of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event was supported by the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media. Russian history, politics and media experts, as well as prominent foreign specialists from Europe and Asia, attended the forum in person and through the web-conference.

The discussions were attended by representatives of relevant Russian ministries, Russian media (RT, REN-TV, Rossiya Segodnya), and top higher education universities professors and academics (MGIMO, RANEPA, St. Petersburg State University, Bauman Moscow State Technical University). The expert community focused on the historical events interpretation issue.

Armen Oganesyan, Editor-in-chief of the International Affairs magazine and Chairman of the organizing committee of the forum, said that the perception of the same historical reality tends to vary from generation to generation: "Together with our colleagues, we note the interest in history among young people, but it is not always possible to find a unified approach to the coverage and understanding of past events. Values of each generation is different, and this is a basic concept that allows historical information to be distorted. It is important to understand that the most important pages of our country's history are usually falsified".

Sergey Nikonov, PhD Political Science, Professor at the Department of International Journalism at St. Petersburg State University, noted that from the point of view of building an effective state model, interpretation has a right to exist.

On the sidelines of the forum, in the foyer of Moscow's National Hotel, "Nuremberg. VRdict of Nations". The project "Nuremberg. VRdict of Nations" is a work in the genre of documentary detective, "inside" which the viewer has to find evidence and substantiate the charges against the principal defendants of the Tribunal - the Nazi criminals, the leaders of the 3rd Reich. The authors of the project were MIA "Rossiya Segodnya", scientists-historians from the RVIO and actors from the Gorky Moscow Art Theatre.