Shuangliang has secured supply agreements from Xinchao PV, Canadia Solar and SF Solar. Petro China wants modules for 4.5 GW of solar projects across 24 provinces.Solar wafer manufacturer Shuangliang Eco-Energy has closed three big supply contracts for its monocrystalline ingots and wafers. One deal was sealed with Chinese-Canadian module maker Canadian Solar, for 22,800 metric tons of ingots for 182mm and 210mm wafers, which would equip 10 GW of solar products. The value of that contract is estimated at around RMB7.2 billion (US$1.1 billion). A second agreement has been signed by Juangsu-based ...

